Coronavirus: Number of recovered patients rises to 24 in Kazakhstan

Two patients with COVID-19 recovered in Kazakhstan today, one in Nur-Sultan and one in Almaty, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Healthcare Ministry.
Thus, the total number of those who recovered from the coronavirus in the country reached 24.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
