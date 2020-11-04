COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 216 more in Kazakhstan

216 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus.2020.kz reports.
The country has also reported 77 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia registered over the past day countrywide.
Since August 1, the disease has affected 37,962, killed 402, while 28,787 have defeated it.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.