COVID-19: Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities remain in ‘red zone’

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, May 13, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reports.





Shymkent city, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’ while Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan go ‘green’.





As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.





788 patients with severe COVID-19 and pneumonia treated in Kazakhstan





39,626 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry said.





Of the 39,626, 14,124 are treated as in-patients and 25,502 as out-patients.





Nationwide, 788 COVID-19 and pneumonia patients are in severe condition and 183 - in critical condition. 116 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Kazakhstan recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.





389 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 597 in Almaty, 82 in Shymkent, 104 in Akmola region, 87 in Aktobe region, 216 in Almaty region, 75 in Atyrau region, 87 in East Kazakhstan, 37 in Zhambyl region, 97 in West Kazakhstan, 250 in Karaganda region, 26 in Kostanay region, 30 in Kyzylorda region, 37 in Mangistau region, 109 in Pavlodar region, 35 in North Kazakhstan, 25 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 350,591.





Daily mortality from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of May 13





The daily mortality rate from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of May 13 has become known, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





Thus, 20 people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan per day.





39 626 people (39 143 CVI + and 483 CVI-) continue to receive treatment from CVI, 14 124 of them are in hospitals, and 25 502 patients are at the outpatient treatment.





Among the patients with CVI + and CVI-, there are: 788 patients - in serious condition, 183 patients - in extremely critical condition, 116 patients - on a ventilator.





The incidence of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection





On May 11, 2021, 173 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection and 5 deaths were recorded. 70 people have recovered. In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 53,757, deaths - 847, recovered - 52,427.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.