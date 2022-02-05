COVID Digest: 174 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan adds 7,656 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

Kazakhstan has reported 7,656 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020kz reads.

Almaty city has seen the highest four-digit number of COVID-19 cases - 1,549 Karaganda region is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases - 1,201. Nur-Sultan city has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 907.

Pavlodar region has reported 758 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region - 607, Kostanay region - 503, North Kazakhstan region - 369, Almaty region - 358, West Kazakhstan region - 351, east Kazakhstan region - 310, Aktobe region - 247, Atyrau region - 149, and Zhambyl region - 123.

75 more infections have been logged in Shymkent city, 67 in Mangistau region, 48 in Kyzylorda region, and 34 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 1,253,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

16,371 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

16,371 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 6,185. Almaty city has logged the second highest number of daily recoveries - 2,368. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 2,291.

1,029 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Aktobe region in the past 24 hours.

Pavlodar region has reported 694 COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region - 692, Akmola region - 620, North Kazakhstan region - 547, Atyrau region - 520, East Kazakhstan region - 305, Mangistau region - 243, West Kazakhstan region - 212, Kyzylorda region - 188, Almaty region - 143, Turkestan region - 138, and Shymkent city - 106.

Kostanay region has seen 90 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries.

The country's total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,114,833.

COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 111 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

111 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz , informs.

The country has also seen six people die of and 134 recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Kazakhstan's COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 86,651. Those killed by the disease number 5,275. So far, the country has reported 80,178 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

174 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 126,829, the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry reports.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,192 are treated as in-patients and 116,637 as out-patients.

434 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 174 in critical condition, and 84 on artificial lung ventilation.

8.78mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

As of today, 8,785,187 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 informs.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,213,147 in the country.

How many women and teens get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 542,662 teenagers, 26,565 pregnant women and 84,554 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 286,050 teenagers, 16,620 pregnant women and 48,454 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

COVID in Kazakhstan: 2 cities and 11 rgns in 'red zone'

As of February 3, 2022, Kazakhstan's 13 areas are in the "red zone" on the State's map of the COVID-19 spread, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reads.

According to the State's map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the "red zone".

Shymkent city and Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions are in the "yellow zone" for COVID-19.

Turkestan is the only area in the "green zone" in terms of the spread of COVID-19.