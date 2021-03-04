COVID Digest: Rise in covid pneumonia incidence observed in Kazakhstan

Updates on covid pneumonia incidence and mortality in Kazakhstan were announced.





On March 1, 2021, 65 cases of covid pneumonia and 2 deaths were recorded. 221 people recovered. In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 49,372, deaths - 630, recoveries - 42,741," the update says.





19,304 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

Of 19,304 COVID-19 patients, 4,340 COVID-19 patients are treated as in-patients and 14,964 as out-patients.

243 people are treated for severe COVID-19. Condition of 42 COVID-19 patients is regarded as critical. 47 patients are connected to ventilators.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 717 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

2 die from COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

65 new daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.

The country has also added two deaths and 211 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past day.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 49,372. The numbers of recovered cases and deaths from the disease stand at 42,741 and 630, respectively.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally up by 717 has risen by 717 to 214,806.

The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Almaty city – 105. Pavlodar region is second with 79 daily COVID-19 cases. Akmola region has reported 69 - the third biggest daily case count across the country.

Nur-Sultan city, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions have registered 68, 64, and 61 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

51 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region, 49 in East Kazakhstan region, 46 in Karaganda region, 35 in Atyrau region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, 14 in Kyzylorda region.

Shymkent city, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions have reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases each.

Zhambyl region has added 9 new daily COVID-19 cases, and Turkestan region – 6.

782 cases of COVID-19 and pneumonia with signs of CVI recorded in Kazakhstan on March 1-2

782 cases of COVID-19 and pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection (CVI) have been recorded in Kazakhstan in March 1-2, reports the Ministry of Health.

From March 13, 2020 to March 2, 2021, CVI +: morbidity - 214 806 (717 over the past day), mortality - 2777 (five on March 1); from August 1, 2020 to March 2, 2021 CVI-: incidence – 49 372 (65 for March 1), mortality - 630 (two for March 1)," reads the report.

19 304 people continue getting treatment for CVI (13 303 CVI + and 6 001 CVI-), 4340 patients are in hospitals, and 14 964 patients are at the outpatient level.

243 patients are in serious condition, in a state of extreme severity - 42 patients, on ventilators - 47 patients," the report said.

















