COVID Digest: 308 patients in critical condition

Ex-deputy akim of Taraz detained in Georgia
You did not explain anything to the people, Nigmatulin tells UAPF head
At the plenary session of the Majilis, during the discussion of amendments to the legislation on the regulation and development of the insurance market and the securities market, the speaker of the chamber Nurlan Nigmatulin was indignant that the chairman of the board of the United Accumulative Pension Fund Zhanat Kurmanov was not ready to answer questions from the deputies and recalled him situation with an increase in the threshold of sufficiency for the withdrawal of pension savings, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
"Can you answer the question asked directly? How do you run the fund?! It is understandable why you closed your mouth for three weeks, could not explain anything to the people with the threshold of sufficiency, and also referred to the fact that the laws were written like that!" - the speaker of the Majilis was indignant.
"Zhanat Bostanovich, you need to prepare when you come here," Nurlan Nigmatulin added, addressing the head of the UAPF.
What vaccines to be used for revaccination in Kazakhstan
We talked about Sputnik Light, and now we are discussing the issues of its delivery. We are considering two ways, which is faster - either to produce at our plant, or it will be faster to deliver," citing Tsoi Kazpravda.kz.
Sputnik" cannot be injected, there are two different components. Only those vaccines are injected that have an identical component. Sputnik has different first and second components. Accordingly, for revaccination in Kazakhstan, vaccines are used that have identical first and second components. QazVac belongs to such a vaccine - its first and second doses are identical in composition," Tsoi explained, answering journalists' questions.
COVID-19: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow area’
Kazakhstan creates Eco Tourism Association
Average pension for December in Kazakhstan announced
Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan
Health Ministry informed whether omicron-strain of coronavirus entered Kazakhstan
Taking into account the emergence of a new variant of the omicron coronavirus strain, preliminary PCR screening was carried out for the presence of mutations typical for the omicron coronavirus strain variant in Almaty. Circulation of the omicron coronavirus strain has not been established.
