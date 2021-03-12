COVID Digest: Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan exceed 220,000

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 693 more coronavirus-positive cases, сoronavirus2020.kz reports.





143 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 160 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 66 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 28 in Almaty region, 40 in Atyrau region, 9 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 57 in West Kazakhstan, 3 in Mangistau region, 56 in Pavlodar region, 16 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 220,018.





COVID-19-like pneumonia: 4 fresh cases, one victim





As of March 8 Kazakhstan confirmed 4 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, one death and 203 recoveries.





Since August 1 Kazakhstan registered 49,581 cases, 44,188 recoveries so far. Death toll due to the COVID-19-like pneumonia rose to 647.





Nur-sultan and Almaty move to ‘red zone’





The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty entered the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of today, March 10, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.





Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.





The ‘red zone’ imposes strict restriction measures, while ‘green zone’ suggests easing those quarantine measures.





4,555 coronavirus patients staying at hospitals, Kazakh Ministry





18,476 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of March 10, including 4,555 staying at hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.





230 patients are in critical condition, 56 are in extremely critical condition, while 44 are on life support.













