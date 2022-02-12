COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 2,498

Images | pixabay.com

Kazakhstan sees a drop in COVID-19 cases

In the past day Kazakhstan has reported 2,498 cases of the coronavirus infection, 831 down from the previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Almaty city again registered the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases - 530. 247 COVID-19 cases, the second highest number, was added in Karaganda region. North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions detected 222 and 220 COVID-19 cases in one day, respectively.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, documented 217 fresh daily infectious, with 210 new cases in Akmola region, 205 in Kostanay region, 176 in Almaty region, 129 in East Kazakhstan region, 107 in West Kazakhstan region, 66 in Aktobe region, 64 in Zhambyl region, 36 in Atyrau region, 28 in Shymkent city, 20 in Mangistau region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, and 9 in Turkestan region.

The total caseload of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,285,669 since the start of the global pandemic.

Kazakhstan reports 83 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

Kazakhstan has detected 83 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia on 10 February, coronavirus2020.kz informs.

79 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,378 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,864 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,303 people across the country.

20 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

16 people died of the coronavirus infection and four more of COVID-like pneumonia on 9 February in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported two deaths of COVID-19. The coronavirus infection claimed lives of six people in Almaty city. Shymkent city, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions detected one COVID-19 related death each.

Almaty city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions reported one death related to COVID-like pneumonia apiece.

Almost 8,000 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

7,866 people made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 1,205,671 countrywide, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

2,911 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region alone. Almaty city is second with 1,052 COVID-19 recoveries. Ranked third is Akmola region with 901 patients who beat COVID-19.

472 COVID-19 patients recovered in Pavlodar region, 467 in East Kazakhstan, 425 in Kostanay region, 333 in Almaty region, 332 in West Kazakhstan region, 262 in Atyrau region, 242 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 148 in Aktobe region, 101 in Turkestan region, 97 in North Kazakhstan region, 56 in Zhambyl region, 37 in Shymkent city, 28 in Kyzylorda region, and 2 in Mangistau region.

How many Kazakhstanis get vaccinated against COVID-19

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, the press service of the ministry reports.

According to the ministry, as of 11 February, 9,279,559 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,855,051 people.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Over 2 mln get revaccinated in Kazakhstan

The revaccination figures have been updated in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz informs.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of 11 February, 2,028,455 people in Kazakhstan got revaccinated. Among those are 142,859 healthcare workers and 286,001 people aged 60 and more.

No changes in 'red' zone in Kazakhstan

No regions have left the high-risk 'red' zone as of 11 February, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 reports.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the 'red' zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau and now East Kazakhstan regions are in the 'yellow zone', the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions are in the 'green zone'.