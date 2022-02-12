Система Orphus

COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 2,498

11.02.2022, 11:02 1321
COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 2,498
Images | pixabay.com
Kazakhstan sees a drop in COVID-19 cases
 
In the past day Kazakhstan has reported 2,498 cases of the coronavirus infection, 831 down from the previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
Almaty city again registered the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases - 530. 247 COVID-19 cases, the second highest number, was added in Karaganda region. North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions detected 222 and 220 COVID-19 cases in one day, respectively.
 
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, documented 217 fresh daily infectious, with 210 new cases in Akmola region, 205 in Kostanay region, 176 in Almaty region, 129 in East Kazakhstan region, 107 in West Kazakhstan region, 66 in Aktobe region, 64 in Zhambyl region, 36 in Atyrau region, 28 in Shymkent city, 20 in Mangistau region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, and 9 in Turkestan region.
 
The total caseload of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,285,669 since the start of the global pandemic.
 
Kazakhstan reports 83 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia
 
Kazakhstan has detected 83 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia on 10 February, coronavirus2020.kz informs.
 
79 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.
 
Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,378 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,864 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,303 people across the country.
 
20 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan
 
16 people died of the coronavirus infection and four more of COVID-like pneumonia on 9 February in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
 
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported two deaths of COVID-19. The coronavirus infection claimed lives of six people in Almaty city. Shymkent city, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions detected one COVID-19 related death each.
 
Almaty city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions reported one death related to COVID-like pneumonia apiece.
 
Almost 8,000 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day
 
7,866 people made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 1,205,671 countrywide, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
2,911 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region alone. Almaty city is second with 1,052 COVID-19 recoveries. Ranked third is Akmola region with 901 patients who beat COVID-19.
 
472 COVID-19 patients recovered in Pavlodar region, 467 in East Kazakhstan, 425 in Kostanay region, 333 in Almaty region, 332 in West Kazakhstan region, 262 in Atyrau region, 242 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 148 in Aktobe region, 101 in Turkestan region, 97 in North Kazakhstan region, 56 in Zhambyl region, 37 in Shymkent city, 28 in Kyzylorda region, and 2 in Mangistau region.
 
How many Kazakhstanis get vaccinated against COVID-19
 
The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, the press service of the ministry reports.
 
According to the ministry, as of 11 February, 9,279,559 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,855,051 people.
 
The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.
 
Over 2 mln get revaccinated in Kazakhstan
 
The revaccination figures have been updated in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz informs.
 
According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of 11 February, 2,028,455 people in Kazakhstan got revaccinated. Among those are 142,859 healthcare workers and 286,001 people aged 60 and more.
 
No changes in 'red' zone in Kazakhstan
 
No regions have left the high-risk 'red' zone as of 11 February, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 reports.
 
The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the 'red' zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection
 
Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau and now East Kazakhstan regions are in the 'yellow zone', the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.
 
Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions are in the 'green zone'.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Over 70% of COVID-19 cases in Nur-Sultan have omicron

10.02.2022, 16:19 6126
Over 70% of COVID-19 cases in Nur-Sultan have omicron
Images | Depositphotos
In Nur-Sultan, more than 70% of patients with coronavirus have been diagnosed with the Omicron strain. This was announced by the chief state sanitary doctor of the city Sarkhat Beisenova during a briefing in the capital's akimat, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

Due to the high rise in the incidence at the beginning of the year, sequencing of 51 PCR positive samples from patients was carried out. As a result, the omicron strain was detected in more than 70.6% of Nur-Sultan residents with coronavirus, the delta strain accounts for 29.4%. Thus, the circulation of the "omicron" strain dominates in the capital, but we must not forget that the "delta" strain, which accounts for 29.4%, causes the most severe forms of the disease with high mortality," the speaker noted. 

 
According to her, 24 laboratories continue to operate in the city to maximize the detection of cases of CVI, where from 5 to 11 thousand PCR studies are carried out per day. Since the beginning of this year, 295,844 studies have been conducted, 84,310 positive ones have been identified, including in repeated tests.
 
25 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

10.02.2022, 11:06 6591
25 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h
Images | depositphotos
20 people died of the coronavirus infection and five more of COVID-like pneumonia on 8 February in Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.
 
Two deaths of COVID-19 were registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Four people died of the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. Shymkent city and Akmola region added two and three COVID-19-related deaths, respectively. West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions documented two deaths of the coronavirus infection each. Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions added 1 COVID-19 related death apiece.
 
83 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia added in Kazakhstan in one day
 
Kazakhstan has recorded 83 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia on 9 February, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
 
86 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.
 
Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,295 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,785 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,299 people across the country.
 
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 3,329 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,283,171 countrywide, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
Almaty city registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 938. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 310 fresh daily infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the third highest rate with 305 new COVID-19 cases.
 
Pavlodar region reported 285 people tested positive for COVID-19, with 250 new cases in Kostanay region, 250 in Akmola region, 236 in North Kazakhstan region, 221 in Almaty region, 157 in East Kazakhstan region, 126 in West Kazakhstan region, 65 in Zhambyl region, 60 in Aktobe region, 37 in Shymkent city, 32 in Atyrau region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Mangistau region, and 10 in Turkestan region.

Source: Kazinform
 
21 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

09.02.2022, 10:43 11121
21 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h
Images | unsplash.com
16 people died of the coronavirus infection and five more of COVID-like pneumonia on 7 February in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Three deaths of COVID-19 were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Four people died of the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. Akmola region documented two COVID-19-related deaths. Shymkent city as well as Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions added 1 COVID-19 related death each.

Nur-Sultan city reported two deaths caused by COVID-like pneumonia. Almaty city as well as Atyrau and Zhambyl regions logged one COVID-like pneumonia related death apiece.

141 COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan in one day

Kazakhstan has logged 141 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 126 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

101 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has recorded 87,212 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,699 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,296 people across the country.

Kazakhstan posted 3,231 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,279,842 since March 2020. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,188,471 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.
 
12 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

08.02.2022, 11:15 15831
12 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h
Images | Depositphotos
12 people died of the coronavirus infection and of COVID-like pneumonia in one day as of 5 February in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Nine people died of the coronavirus infection and three more died of the COVID-like pneumonia.
 
In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan logged 2,004 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,276,611. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,176,775 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.
 
COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 3,653

07.02.2022, 11:08 21716
COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 3,653
Number of fresh COVID-19 in Kazakhstan tops 3,600 in Kazakhstan
 
In the past 24 hours the number of new COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,653 in Kazakhstan, down 1,173 from the previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
Almaty city again reported the highest number of daily infections - 1,146. Coming second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 366 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region rounds out the top 3 with 345 COVID-19 cases.
 
298 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 295 - in Karaganda region, 288 - in Akmola region, 274 - in North Kazakhstan region, 195 - in Almaty region, 110 - in West Kazakhstan region, 109 - in East Kazakhstan region, 66 - in Aktobe region, 61 - in Zhambyl region, 32 - in Atyrau region, 20 - in Kyzylorda region, 19 - in Shymkent city, 15 - in Mangistau region, and 14 - in Turkestan region.
 
Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,274,607 COVID-19 cases since the start of the global pandemic.
 
Almost 10,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day
 
9,927 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
 
The highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection was registered in Karaganda region - 2,860. Ranked second is Almaty city with 1,613 COVID-19 recoveries. Akmola region is third with 1,015 COVID-19 recoveries.
 
613 people made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 547 - in Kostanay region, 496 - in Atyrau region, 491 - in North Kazakhstan region, 473 - in Nur-Sultan city, 423 - in Aktobe region, 369 - in East Kazakhstan region, 327 - in Almaty region, 290 - in Mangistau region, 152 - in West Kazakhstan region, 121 - in Turkestan region, 107 - in Kyzylorda region, and 30 - in Zhambyl region.
 
Nationwide, 1,166,908 people beat the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.
 
Over 95,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
 
95,515 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 7 February, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.
 
According to the ministry, 9,897 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 85,618 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.
 
453 patients are in critical condition, 155 are in extremely severe condition and 96 are on artificial lung ventilation.
 
Over 9.2 Kazakhstanis get vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccines
 
The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures.
 
According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 7 February, 9,242,765 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,811,370 people.
 
The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.
 
The ministry also revealed that 569,577 teenagers, 27,350 pregnant women, and 88,159 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
 
The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 309,440 teenagers, 17,414 pregnant women and 52,041 nursing mothers.
 
It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.
 
36 COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan in one day
 
Kazakhstan has recorded 36 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
43 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.
 
Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,056 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,580 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,288 people across the country.
 
19 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h
 
16 people died of the coronavirus infection and three more of COVID-like pneumonia in one day as of 5 February in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
 
Six deaths of COVID-19 were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region documents two COVID-19 related deaths each. Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions added 1 COVID-19 related death apiece.
 
Nur-Sultan city, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions added one death of COVID-like pneumonia each.
 
One city, three regions of Kazakhstan in 'green' zone
 
One city and three regions of Kazakhstan are currently in the 'green' zone as of 7 February, the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 reports .
 
The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions are in the 'red' zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection
 
Zhambyl region is in the 'yellow zone', the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.
 
Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions remain in the 'green zone'.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
