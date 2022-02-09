COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 3,653

Number of fresh COVID-19 in Kazakhstan tops 3,600 in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours the number of new COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,653 in Kazakhstan, down 1,173 from the previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Almaty city again reported the highest number of daily infections - 1,146. Coming second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 366 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region rounds out the top 3 with 345 COVID-19 cases.

298 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 295 - in Karaganda region, 288 - in Akmola region, 274 - in North Kazakhstan region, 195 - in Almaty region, 110 - in West Kazakhstan region, 109 - in East Kazakhstan region, 66 - in Aktobe region, 61 - in Zhambyl region, 32 - in Atyrau region, 20 - in Kyzylorda region, 19 - in Shymkent city, 15 - in Mangistau region, and 14 - in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,274,607 COVID-19 cases since the start of the global pandemic.

Almost 10,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

9,927 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection was registered in Karaganda region - 2,860. Ranked second is Almaty city with 1,613 COVID-19 recoveries. Akmola region is third with 1,015 COVID-19 recoveries.

613 people made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 547 - in Kostanay region, 496 - in Atyrau region, 491 - in North Kazakhstan region, 473 - in Nur-Sultan city, 423 - in Aktobe region, 369 - in East Kazakhstan region, 327 - in Almaty region, 290 - in Mangistau region, 152 - in West Kazakhstan region, 121 - in Turkestan region, 107 - in Kyzylorda region, and 30 - in Zhambyl region.

Nationwide, 1,166,908 people beat the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.

Over 95,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

95,515 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 7 February, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.

According to the ministry, 9,897 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 85,618 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

453 patients are in critical condition, 155 are in extremely severe condition and 96 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Over 9.2 Kazakhstanis get vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccines

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures.

According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 7 February, 9,242,765 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,811,370 people.

The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

The ministry also revealed that 569,577 teenagers, 27,350 pregnant women, and 88,159 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 309,440 teenagers, 17,414 pregnant women and 52,041 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

36 COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan in one day

Kazakhstan has recorded 36 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

43 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,056 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,580 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,288 people across the country.

19 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

16 people died of the coronavirus infection and three more of COVID-like pneumonia in one day as of 5 February in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

Six deaths of COVID-19 were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region documents two COVID-19 related deaths each. Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions added 1 COVID-19 related death apiece.

Nur-Sultan city, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions added one death of COVID-like pneumonia each.

One city, three regions of Kazakhstan in 'green' zone

One city and three regions of Kazakhstan are currently in the 'green' zone as of 7 February, the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 reports .

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions are in the 'red' zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Zhambyl region is in the 'yellow zone', the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions remain in the 'green zone'.