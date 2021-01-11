COVID Digest: Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 160,000 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added 831 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





This compares to 775 new COVID-19 cases registered on Thursday.





Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh daily infections – 128. Coming in second is Atyrau region with 107 cases of the coronavirus infection. Pavlodar region has posted the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 87.





76 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city, 65 – in Kostanay region, 59 – in Akmola region, 57 – in North Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Almaty region, 50 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in West Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Karaganda region, 18 – in Shymkent city, 17 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 8 – in Mangistau region, and 4 – in Kyzylorda region.





The total caseload since the start of the pandemic has now climbed to 160,650.





COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: 76 new cases





Kazakhstan has registered 76 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day.





106 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. No deaths caused by the COVID-like pneumonia have been reported nationwide.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 46,190 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 33,681 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 519 people across the country.





50 COVID-19 patients on artificial lung ventilation in Kazakhstan





22,776 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 8, the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reads.





5,367 patients are staying at hospitals, 17,409 are receiving outpatient treatment.





291 patients are in critical condition, 49 are in extremely severe condition and 50 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Kazakh national returns from Egypt, tests positive for COVID-19





15 international flights have arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, the Netherlands, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, and Uzbekistan on the 7th of January 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Inter-governmental Commission to stop the spread of COVID-19.





Of 1,904 passengers, 1,629 people had negative PCR tests. 275 nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan arrived with no PCR certificates.





Six international flights with 1,090 passengers (923 with PCR tests and 167 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city, five international flights with 644 passengers (536 with PCR tests and 108 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city, two international flights with nine passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Karaganda city, one international flight with 88 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Atyrau city, and one international flight with 73 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Uralsk city.





All nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home without PCR tests have already been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting for the results at the quarantine facility.





Of 299 national of Kazakhstan who had returned home on January 6, 2021, only one passenger from Sharm El Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight tested positive for COVID-19.





57 more Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 last week, total at 2,319





Kazakhstan recorded 57 more coronavirus deaths between December 28 and January 3.





2 died in Kazakh capital, 9 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 18 in Atyrau region, 5 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region,7 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s death toll to 2,319.





Over 700 beat virus in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs





723 patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, down 87 from the previous day.





Three areas in Kazakhstan have reported three-digit numbers of COVID-19 recoveries. Atyrau region, Pavlodar region, and Almaty city have added 168, 154, and 103 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.





64 people have made full recoveries in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 61 – in North Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Akmola region, 35 – in West Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Almaty region, 24 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Kostanay region, 7 – in Kyzylorda region, and 7 – in Turkestan region.





Nationwide, 147,512 people have beat the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

