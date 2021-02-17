COVID Digest: Quarantine continues to affect services and transport

investing.com

Quarantine measures continue to affect the service and transport sectors. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin at a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the first month of this year, the basic sectors of the economy have a tendency to gradually improve their indicators, however, the presence and strengthening of quarantine measures continues to affect the service and transport sectors. A stable trend has been noted in the manufacturing industry. Since the beginning of the year, the growth rate has been 3 percent," the speaker said.

According to him, the main engines of growth were metallurgical production - 3.1%, including the production of non-ferrous metals - 6.6%; mechanical engineering - 16.2%, including automobile industry - 21.2%; chemical industry - 12.8%; construction materials production - 11.8% and pharmaceuticals - 4%.

The volume of construction increased by 7 percent, housing commissioning - by 9.4 percent, or about 801 thousand square meters. In agriculture, production increased by 2.5 percent. The main factor behind the slowdown of the national economy was the mining sector. The reason for the limited dynamics was the need to fulfill obligations by Kazakhstan to reduce oil production within the framework of the OPEC + agreements," Mamin added.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted that it was the fulfillment of these obligations that influenced the decrease in the index of the physical volume of the industry by 12.3%.

At the same time, high growth rates were recorded in coal production. The growth of investments in fixed assets, excluding mining, amounted to 25.5 percent. In the service sector, high growth rates were recorded in the information and communications industry, 9.4 percent. The stability of the economy allowed to keep the unemployment rate in range of up to 5 percent and prevent a significant decline in real incomes of the population," - concluded Askar Mamin.

686 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 203, 259

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 686 new COVID-19-positive cases, coronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

53 fresh cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 107 in Almaty, 7 in Shymkent, 72 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 49 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 85 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in Zhambyl region, 47 in West Kazakhstan, 30 in Karaganda region, 71 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 80 in Pavlodar region, 37 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 203,259.

COVID-19-like pneumonia: 6 new cases, 2 victims

As of February 14 Kazakhstan confirmed 6 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 204 recovered, while 2 people died, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan confirmed 48,700 cases, 602 deaths and 39,478 recoveries.

255 coronavirus patients in critical condition

22,733 people in Kazakhstan are being treated for coronavirus infection, 5,090 of them are staying at hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

255 patients are in critical condition, 47 are in extremely critical condition, while 38 are on life support.

7 pregnant with COVID-19 staying hospital in N Kazakhstan

60-65 patients were daily admitted to the infectious diseases hospitals in November, December and first half of January in North Kazakhstan," head of the healthcare department Nurlan Aimanov said. Sometimes up to 70 people were hospitalized there.

Currently, hospitalization rate keeps on decreasing. For example, 28 people were hospitalized on February 14. There are 78 patients are the new infectious diseases hospital, 94 at city hospital #1, 67 at hospital #3, 68 are staying at the phthisiopulmonology hospital. There are 7 pregnant women with COVID-19 at the perinatal centre, 20 at the multi-field hospital, who were operated on, have underlying conditions, etc.

There are 20 patients at the infectious diseases hospital in Taiynsha district. An infectious diseases unit was closed in Kyzylzhar district early February. All patients were taken to Petropavlovsk infectious diseases hospitals.

One region still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

As of February 16, 2021, Pavlodar region still remains the only area in Kazakhstan to be in the "red zone" on the State’s coronavirus map.

Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the COVID-19 'yellow zone'.

The remaining regions remain in the 'green zone'.

Notably, tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the 'red zone', whereas the areas in 'yellow zone' keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. Restrictions may be eased in the areas in the 'green zone', where the COVID-19 situation is stable.





Kazakhstanis tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival from Egypt





19 international flights from Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan, carrying 2,094 passengers, on February 15, 2021.





10 flights with 899 passengers on board (123 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Six flights with 916 passengers on board (174 no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city. 2 flights with 144 passenger on board (two without PCR tests) landed at the airport in the city of Aktau. One flight carrying 135 passengers (84 without COVID-19 PCR tests) landed at the airport in Uralsk city.





Of 2,094 air passengers arrived on February 15, 2021, 1,711 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 383 Kazakhstanis had no such certificates.





The passengers with no COVID-19 PCR test certificates were tested for the disease and are in quarantine facilities.





Out of 557 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 14, 2021, one who was on Sharm El-Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight tested positive.





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.