Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,173 in Kazakhstan

Images | pixabay.com
Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 480. Pavlodar region has reported the second biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 141.
Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region - 95, Almaty region - 91, Akmola region - 75, Karaganda region - 75, Nur-Sultan city - 64, Kostanay region - 45, East Kazakhstan region - 33, West Kazakhstan region - 25, Zhambyl region - 19, and Shymkent city - 13.
Aktobe region has reported seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Atyrau region - four, Mangistau region - four, Kyzylorda region - one, and Turkestan region - one.
The country's total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,292,393.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.