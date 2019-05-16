Daniya Yespayeva's election campaign team holds meetings in Akmola rgn

The election campaign team of the presidential candidate nominated by the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, Daniya Yespayeva, held meetings in Yereimentau district of Akmola region.

The campaign team of presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva held meetings in Yereimentau district of Akmola region. The offsite meeting of the campaign group led by Azat Peruashev was attended by member of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) Yerlan Barlybayev, deputy chairpersons of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Isa Kazybek and Dmitriy Vassilyev, Secretary of the Party's Central Council Assylkhan Kozhakhmetov, and other members of the election campaign team - party activists.

At the Agrotechnical College, Azat Peruashev, Head of the National Campaign Team, made professors and students familiar with the presidential candidate's program. The college trains future farmers, builders, seamstresses, and locksmiths - all these occupations are in demand in the country. For the first time, the college will participate in the Serpin Program this year. Besides, it is planned to reconstruct and enlarge the hostel.

Around 200 people, mainly from the nearest villages, study in the college. According to professors, every young person, who graduated the college, can start a business over time.

The same day the campaign team representatives held a meeting with voters in the village of Maltabar. The locals are mainly engaged in farming.

