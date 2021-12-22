Days off in January in Kazakhstan

Images | instagram/deonisy_mit

How many days off Kazakhstanis will have in January 2022, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Earlier, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved the shifting of weekends in 2022. Thus, next year, Kazakhstanis will have 245 working and 120 days off.

In early January, Kazakhstanis will have four days off. Since January 1 and 2 fall on Saturday and Sunday, they are shifted to the next two days - January 3 and 4.

On January 7, Orthodox Christmas is celebrated, which is also a day off. The holiday falls on Friday, so for those who work on a five-day schedule, the working week will consist of only 2 working days - January 5 and 6.

Taking into account the holiday and weekends, with a six-day working week, Kazakhstanis will have days off on January 1-3, 7, 9, 16, 23, 30.