Development strategy indicates factors making negative impact on tourism development in Kazakhstan

The Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum (WEF) has indicated the factors making negative impact on tourism branch in Kazakhstan.

According to the WEF experts, the following factors significantly downgrade the Kazakhstani rating in the tourism sector: 1) low quality of the tourist infrastructure (hotels, resorts, cultural and entertainment facilities) - 127th place; 2) insufficient openness of air traffic - 123rd place; 3) poor quality of roads - 106th place; 4) weak presence of car rental companies - 95th place; 5) complexity of visa regime - 81st place, " indicates the development strategy of National Company Kazakh Tourism JSC for 2021-2030.

In addition to legislation and infrastructure, the rating notes poor tourism marketing in Kazakhstan.













