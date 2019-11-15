Dimash Kudaibergen to appear on Russian late-night talk show

Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen will appear on Vecherniy Urgant, the Russian late-night talk show, hosted by Ivan Urgant.
See you, America, See you, Russia. Tomorrow is the day of shooting of Vecherniy Urgant talk show. 9-hour flight to Moscow is ahead. See you," the crooner wrote on Instagram.
Vecherniy Urgant is a Russian late-night talk show hosted by Ivan Urgant. The show made its debut on April 16, 2012 on Channel 1.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
