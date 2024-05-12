10.05.2024, 15:10 8906
Kazakhstan and Japan Aims to Deepen the Cooperation in Ecology and Green Energy
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Sabr Yessimbekov held a meeting with Parliamentary Vice-minister of Japan Kentaro Asahi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Sabr Yessimbekov informed about bilateral and multilateral events to be held in Kazakhstan and noted the potential of further development of green energy, environment and decarbonization cooperation.
Kentaro Asahi highly appreciated the bilateral cooperation in ecology and environment. He expressed interest in further realization of projects in green energy and decarbonization.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close cooperation for the further development of cooperation in green energy and decarbonization.
10.05.2024, 09:13 8701
Kazakhstan and Indonesia Intend to Expand Cooperation in the Field of Investment
Images | Kazakh MFA
The second round of negotiations on the conclusion of an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments took place, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The negotiations were attended by representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Trade and Integration, as well as the Judicial Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and JSC NC Kazakh Invest from the Kazakh side. Representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Investments and the Financial Services Authority attended the talks from Indonesia.
As a result of the event, the parties managed to reach a conceptual agreement on all key issues of the text of the draft of the above-mentioned Agreement. The next round is scheduled to be held in June 2024 via videoconference.
The parties expressed confidence that the signing of this Agreement in the near future will contribute to the growth of mutual investments and trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
09.05.2024, 09:06 9076
Kazakhstan and Uruguay: a New Stage in the Development of Bilateral Relations
At the invitation of the Uruguayan side the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Umarov, visited the Oriental Republic of Uruguay to conduct the first political consultations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, Nicolás Albertoni, current aspects of bilateral relations, the global agenda, as well as multilateral interaction on issues of mutual support for initiatives and candidates within international organizations were discussed.
The parties welcomed the creation of the Kazakhstan-Uruguay parliamentary friendship group in the Parliament of Uruguay, as well as the establishment in the nearest future of the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Montevideo. Following the results of political consultations, the parties agreed to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation and hold the second round of Kazakh-Uruguayan political consultations in Astana.
During his stay in the Uruguayan capital, Kairat Umarov held meetings with the Speaker of the National Congress of the Uruguayan Parliament Ana María Olivera, the Uruguay-Kazakhstan parliamentary friendship group led by Senator Marcos Methol Sastre, the leadership of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) Edgar Fitzgerald Piali, and the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) Benjamin Blanco, and also took part in the Round Table on the topic: "Uruguay-Kazakhstan: investment and trade opportunities" for representatives of the business community and economic associations of Uruguay. The Uruguayan side highly appreciated the visit of the official delegation of Kazakhstan, which gave new impetus to the intensification of bilateral relations between the states.
06.05.2024, 20:30 33916
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Ádám Stifter held another round of Kazakh-Hungarian political consultations in Budapest, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The agenda of the consultations encompassed the issues of strengthening trustful political cooperation, enhancing mutual trade, implementation of joint investment projects, transport and logistics, the agro-industrial complex, energy, education, etc.
The officials confirmed that a sustainable political dialogue has been established between Kazakhstan and Hungary, maintaining mutual understanding on the most pressing issues of the current geopolitical situation. Mutual support of the parties’ initiatives aligning with their national interests is ensured on various international platforms. In this connection, the diplomats stressed the importance of the outcomes of the visit of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary to Astana and his meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan to Budapest in November 2023, all of which gave a powerful impetus to the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
Vassilenko and Stifter expressed satisfaction with the growth of bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Hungary, which amounted to 187.6 million US dollars in 2023 (+8.9%) according to the Kazakh statistics.
In this regard, Ádám Stifter underscored Hungary’s commitment to further bolstering trade and economic ties, highlighting Kazakhstan as its leading partner in Central Asia.
The parties updated the list of priority joint business projects and agreed to strengthen interaction in specific sectors of the economy, including energy, agriculture, and banking.
They paid special attention to Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the European Union, particularly in light of Hungary’s upcoming Presidency in the EU Council in the second half of 2024.
Having wished Hungary success in this important mission at the crucial time for the EU, the Kazakh diplomat expressed confidence in its effective execution for the benefit of the European Union and its partners, such as Kazakhstan.
The diplomats noted with satisfaction the existence of centuries-old historical ties and fraternal relations between the peoples of the two countries.
In this context, the parties discussed the state and prospects of development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, reviewed the progress of effective use of "Stipendium Hungaricum" program, which provides an opportunity for Kazakh students to study in Hungarian universities, as well as preparation for the 5th World Nomad Games this fall in Astana.
During the visit, Roman Vassilenko also met with the Director of the Hungarian Institute of International Relations Márton Schőberl. They had an insightful exchange of views on topical issues on the multilateral agenda. Both parties expressed mutual interest in further expanding cooperation between research institutions in Kazakhstan and Hungary.
Since 2005, the gross inflow of direct investment from Hungary to Kazakhstan amounted to 320 million US dollars.
There are 29 legal entities, branches and representative offices of companies with the Hungarian participation registered in Kazakhstan and along with 41 joint ventures.
One thousand Kazakh students are currently enrolled in higher education institutions in Hungary, with Hungary annually granting 250 scholarships for this purpose.
04.05.2024, 17:01 47286
Kazakhstan and Malaysia Committed to Boost Trade and Investment Relations
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev convened a meeting with Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Zafrul Abdul Aziz, to discuss matters pertaining trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador noted the substantial potential for cooperation between the two nations in the field of trade and investment, particularly in anticipation of the forthcoming visit by the Prime Minister of Malaysia to Kazakhstan. He emphasized the pivotal role of the Joint Trade and Economic Committee (JTEC) in facilitating effective collaboration.
Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz acknowledged the significance of the impending visit by the Malaysian leader to Kazakhstan and expressed optimism that it would invigorate political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between Astana and Putrajaya.
Malaysia’s expectations from the upcoming visit of our Prime Minister to Astana are extremely high, since Kazakhstan is Malaysia’s main trade and economic partner in the Central Asian region. We are pleased that the trade turnover between our countries increased by 30% by the end of 2023 and demonstrates moderate annual growth," remarked the Minister.
He outlined that Malaysia plans for a "round table" discussion in Astana during the visit which includes participation of business leaders, aimed at fostering business connections between the two nations. The Minister agreed on the significance of the JTEC’s efforts and expressed readiness to host the Committee’s 4th meeting in Kuala Lumpur in June of this year.
Subsequent to the meeting, both parties committed to close collaboration on a wide array of trade and economic matters, as well as to jointly oversee the signing of several pivotal bilateral agreements between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.
03.05.2024, 20:12 52461
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to President of Estonia
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Estonia Altay Kulginov presented his credentials to President Alar Karis, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Ambassador Kulginov and President Karis noted the friendly nature of relations between Kazakhstan and Estonia, and also emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent course aimed at comprehensively strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening interaction between the two countries.
It was also noted that in bilateral trade and economic interaction there is significant potential for effective cooperation, especially in the areas of digitalization, transport and logistics.
At the end of the meeting, the President of Estonia congratulated the Kazakh Ambassador on taking up his official position and wished him great success in further strengthening Kazakh-Estonian relations.
03.05.2024, 16:15 52251
Priorities of the Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in Organization of Turkic States were Discussed in Ankara
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev met with Chairman of Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Ex-Prime Minister and Former Speaker of Parliament of Türkiye Binali Yıldırım and discussed ways of further development of cooperation between Turkic states, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Esteemed Turkish politician expressed solidarity with Kazakhstan in aftermath of devastating floods and highly appreciated the level of bilateral relations. He informed about current activities of OTS Council of Elders and shared the views concerning the planned events.
Ambassador briefed on the chairmanship plans of Kazakhstan in OTS and noted initiatives of our country in the framework of Turkic integration.
Parties agreed to coordinate efforts in the wide range of activities towards enhancing cooperation of Turkic World.
02.05.2024, 19:22 58656
Cooperation in the Field of Water Resources was Discussed in New Delhi
Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, met with Akshay Bhardwaj, Vice President, JWIL Infra Ltd, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed projects related to drinking water, irrigation, wastewater treatment and industrial waters, and exchanged views on investment cooperation in the field of water resources development.
In addition, the parties discussed possible ways to finance infrastructure projects.
JWIL Infra Ltd, a distinguished entity within the esteemed OP Jindal Group since its inception in 2006, stands as a comprehensive water management enterprise. Specializing in turnkey solutions for projects encompassing drinking water, irrigation, wastewater, and industrial effluent treatment, JWIL has implemented projects across diverse geographies, including India, Africa, and South Asia. Boasting in-house design, engineering, and execution capabilities, the company leverages the formidable financial strength of the OP Jindal Group.
02.05.2024, 15:19 57541
Path to a Secure Future: Kazakhstan's Perspective on Autonomous Weapons Systems
The Kazakh delegation, led by Ambassador Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna, participated in the International Conference "Humanity at the Crossroads: Autonomous Weapons Systems and the Challenge of Regulation" (29-30 April), which raised serious questions about the future of autonomous weapons systems from a legal, ethical, humanitarian and international security perspective, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Forum provided an excellent opportunity for an in-depth exchange of views between States, representatives of relevant international organizations, and recognized experts in the field. Participants agreed that the anticipated risks of an "autonomous" arms race, the lowering of the threshold for military confrontation, and the proliferation of weapons by non-state actors demonstrate the urgency of international preventive measures.
Kazakhstan, as an active supporter of nuclear disarmament and the strengthening of the global security architecture, fully shares the goals and objectives of the International Conference and expresses its readiness to further participate in developing international legal norms to regulate these challenges and threats.
The Chair’s summary of the Conference calls for further intensification of collective efforts in this area.
