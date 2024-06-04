This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh young mathematicians sweep 4 medals at int’l Olympiad in Tashkent
relevant news
Scorching heat to grip south and west of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Two N Kazakhstan’s largest water reservoirs are 100% full
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
63,032 flood-hit people return to their homes in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan bans collection of number of plants, including aconite
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Floods in Kazakhstan: over 5,000 people remain in evacuation centers
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
North Kazakhstan reports increase in whooping cough cases
All cases were registered among the children under 14. One of them is a school student and two are preschool children. Lack of vaccination remains the major cause of infection spread. 27 out of 28 patients have not been vaccinated. Children's parents refuse vaccination mostly. Only six children had medical contraindications, and one child did not reach vaccination age.," Aussatov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
37 million children use tobacco globally: WHO Report
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Golden Horde TV series shooting to start this autumn
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
03.06.2024, 11:56"Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" road modernization to be completed in late 2024 03.06.2024, 16:534496Mayor Dossayev reported to President on social and economic development of Almaty 03.06.2024, 12:442746Kazakh young mathematicians sweep 4 medals at int’l Olympiad in Tashkent 03.06.2024, 10:362616Kazakhstan and the United States Discussed Issues of Strategic Partnership 03.06.2024, 14:462191Scorching heat to grip south and west of Kazakhstan 30.05.2024, 18:1254131Head of State Tokayev briefed on activity of Republican Veterans’ Organization 31.05.2024, 07:23Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with industrial and transport and logistics potential of Almaty region51991Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with industrial and transport and logistics potential of Almaty region 31.05.2024, 14:2751826Kazakhstan builds greenhouse set to become the largest in the world 31.05.2024, 15:3051676Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport 30.05.2024, 14:0950966Construction of new water reservoirs in Kazakhstan to increase irrigated areas by 250,000 ha 06.05.2024, 21:18106711Counselor at Kazakh embassy in UAE to be recalled due to assault allegations made by his wife 06.05.2024, 17:33100351Over 50,000 flood victims return their homes after floods 10.05.2024, 18:41Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence94851Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence 05.05.2024, 08:5794671New Teaching Tool for the Kazakh Language was Presented in Budapest 06.05.2024, 19:2690771Olzhas Bektenov presents new Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry