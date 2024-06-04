Kazakh young mathematicians sweep 4 medals at int’l Olympiad in Tashkent

Tell a friend

The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry reported on the situation at the country’s water reservoirs, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Floods are over throughout Kazakhstan but for Atyrau region, it said in a statement. The River Zhaiyk water level rose to 600 cm in Atyrau city, and 1,016 cm in the village of Makhambet, Atyrau region. The authorities continue releasing meltwaters.





Four large water reservoirs of West Kazakhstan are 89% full.





Two large water reservoirs in Akmola region are 98.6% full.





The two largest water reservoirs in North Kazakhstan are at full capacity of 100%.





Two large water reservoirs in Aktobe region are almost full up to 95%.





Two large water reservoirs in East Kazakhstan are 90% full.





The Shulba water reservoir in Abai region is 82.7% full.





Three large water reservoirs in Karaganda region are 99.3% full.





Two large water reservoirs in Kostanay region are measured at 91%.





Water collected in water reservoirs will be used for agricultural and industrial needs.