Agreement for construction of $1.5bn copper smelter signed in Kazakhstan Government
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Nonferrous Metal Mining Co. Ltd. Xi Zhengping discussed cooperation in the copper industry, primeminister.kz reports.
The result of the meeting was the signing in the presence of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov agreement on the construction of a smelter with a capacity of 300 thousand tonnes of copper per year. The agreement was signed between KAZ Minerals Smelting LLP, which acts as the customer, China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. (NFC) as the supplier of design services and procurement of process equipment, and NFC Kazakhstan LLP as the construction and commissioning contractor.
The plant will be built near the village of Aktogay in the Abay region. The source of raw materials will be copper concentrate from Bozshakol and Aktogay mining and processing plants of Vostoktsvetmet LLP. The construction of the plant will create a cluster combining one of the world's largest copper mines and a modern copper smelting facility. The project, with a preliminary cost of $1.5bn, will create over 1,000 new jobs. It is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2028.
The high-tech enterprise will be the largest in the country for the production of high-value-added products. The applied technologies in the field of copper smelting correspond to the world environmental standards.
The enterprise will meet the domestic market demand for processing of copper-containing raw materials and copper cathode. It should be noted that cathode copper is widely used in the power industry, machine building and other industrial sectors. In addition, the new plant plans to produce refined gold, silver and sulphuric acid.
The Head of State has set the task of sustainable economic growth. The construction of the new copper smelter is a major industrial project that will increase the processing of copper raw materials mined in the country and will make a great contribution to the economy of our country. Copper industry is one of the priority sectors of our industry and its dynamic development is very important for us," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
For reference: China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Company Ltd (Non Ferrous China) is a state-controlled company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. It is involved in international project contracting and non-ferrous metal resource development. NFC was the first Chinese company to invest in non-ferrous metal mining and processing assets outside of China, and also owns mining projects in the PRC itself. It has business operations in more than 20 countries. NFC was the lead contractor on KAZ Minerals' Bozshakol, Aktogay and Bozymchak projects.
Volume of investment in the furniture industry increased 11-fold
For January-March 2024 in the furniture industry of Kazakhstan attracted 1 173.4 million tenge of investment. Compared to the same period of 2023, it is 11 times more. This was reported by the Directorate for the development of light, woodworking, furniture industry and production of building materials QazIndustry, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The leader among the regions in terms of investment in this sector was Turkestan region. In the first three months of this year, 645.1 million tenge, or 55% of the national level, was attracted here in the furniture industry. Such a high result was possible due to increased investment in the production of chairs and other furniture for sitting (645.1 million tenge).
28.05.2024, 15:40 12431
Olzhas Bektenov: Rates in new Tax Code to be linked to complexity of products. Higher redistribution, lower rate
Government has outlined the main directions and tasks for the development of the manufacturing sector. Emphasis will be placed on the production of non-resource goods of high processing, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that in this case most of the profits will remain in the country and the level of diversification of the economy will increase. At the same time, preferences for producers are provided for in the draft of the new Tax Code.
In the draft of the new Tax Code, tax rates will be determined depending on the complexity of production output. If the enterprise will produce products of high conversion, the tax rates are lower, and if they produce raw materials, the tax rate is correspondingly higher. This important measure will contribute to the development of production," Olzhas Bektenov said.
24.05.2024, 15:29 52146
Shymkent oil refinery to boost capacity to up to 12mln tons of oil a year
On May 23, the Ministry of Energy, KazMunayGas, PetroKazakhstan Oil Products and CNPC representatives held a working meeting on the project 'Expansion of the Shymkent Oil Refinery to up to 12 million tons of oil per year', Kazinform News Agency reports.
PetroKazakhstan Oil Products is one of the major oil processing plants in Central Asia with a capacity of six million tons per year, meeting the country’s demand for motor fuel.
The energy ministry and the government bodies designed the intergovernmental draft agreement with China, providing support measures: provision of raw materials, infrastructure, energy resources and application of international standards as well as obligations of investors.
The project is among the list of 15 major projects aimed at creating high-value added clusters upon the Head of State’s instruction.
According to estimates, the project will enable to increase production of gasoline by 700 thousand tons, jet fuel by 700 thousand tons and diesel fuel by 3.9 million tons. Launch of new facilities is expected in 2030.
24.05.2024, 13:14 53621
Kazakhstan plans to increase fertiliser application to 3.2 million tonnes in next few years
During his working trip to Turkestan region from 19 to 22 May, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin met with wheat producers of Kazygurt district and cotton growers of Maktaaral district, primeminister.kz reports.
As of today, 469.3 thousand hectares of lands have been sown in Turkestan region. More than 100 thousand hectares of them are in Kazygurt district. Wheat, barley, corn, legumes, oilseeds and vegetables are grown here. Almost 2 thousand hectares are orchards. 133 thousand hectares are allocated for pastures. The overwhelming majority of agro-formations are peasant farms (3,375). There are also 127 cooperatives and 105 partnerships. Livestock breeding is very developed, especially sheep breeding, almost 400 thousand heads.
Yerzhan Kobeyev, director of Kazygurt Agro LLP, raised the issue of increasing the rate of fertiliser application, which is subject to subsidies, and the rate of cheap diesel fuel consumption for farmers at a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister.
If they increase the norms, we will be able to double till the land and improve the soil," he said.
Serik Zhumangarin replied that on the farmers' side, they need to apply for fertiliser in time to build up the necessary stock at manufacturing plants.
This year 35 billion tenge is allocated for subsidies for fertilisers in the country, we plan to contribute about 1.5 million tonnes, for this purpose we will increase the volume of subsidies already this year. We plan to increase the volume to 3.2 million tonnes in the next few years. You also have the opportunity to get fertilisers this year, you need to apply," he said.
Agrarian Spandiyar Baigulov asked a question about the cancellation of subsidies for foreign agricultural machinery.
I wanted to take a combine harvester for harvesting John Deere on credit for 140 million tenge, and I was told that at 6% as before will not be given, but only at 15%, because there are no more subsidies. Is this true?" he asked.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov replied that subsidies will no longer be given for the purchase of foreign equipment whose counterparts are made in Kazakhstan. Subsidies will be 30 per cent for domestic machinery. At the same time will continue to subsidise foreign agricultural machinery, the production of which is not established in Kazakhstan, at the level of 25%. But combines for harvesting are produced in our country in sufficient quantity.
In Mactaaral district Serik Zhumangarin familiarised himself with the progress of spring field work on cotton. Here production co-operative "Hamro Ata" together with Chinese "Peng Seng" planted cotton on 310 hectares by technology of drip irrigation. The peculiarity of the project is that it saves the volume of wastewater by 50 per cent compared to cotton fields planted in the simple method. This increases the yield by 60-70 centners per hectare.
Here Deputy Prime Minister was also presented the projects on cultivation and processing of cotton, the realisation of which started this year. These are clusters "Cotton makta" worth 10 billion tenge, "Tulpar Textile" worth 15 billion tenge (production of threads), "TST Jetisay Textile" (cotton processing, production of threads, fabrics and textiles), as well as joint export-oriented cluster "Global Textile Turkestan" worth $50 million with Uzbek partners.
At the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, cotton growers also raised the issue of the possibility of recalculating the norms for issuing favourable diesel fuel for spring field work, taking into account the peculiarities of the region. In addition, the issue of delaying subsidy payments was raised.
We have allocated 376 thousand tonnes of diesel fuel at a reduced price for this year's sowing campaign. At first 340 thousand, and after clarifying the needs we increased it by another 36 thousand tonnes. Now we allocate 580 billion tenge at 5% per annum for farmers for spring field work. Submit applications, take money for development," Serik Zhumangarin addressed to cotton growers.
Also, within the framework of the trip, Deputy Prime Minister familiarised himself with the progress of construction of corn processing plant, greenhouse complex "ECO-culture", bananary and development of dairy farm "Borte-milka".
23.05.2024, 20:06 53801
Olzhas Bektenov and Tobias Bartz, head of German company Rhenus Group, discuss cooperation in logistics and transport sector
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Rhenus Group Tobias Bartz on cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, primeminister.kz reports.
Current projects were reviewed and discussed prospects for the creation of new Kazakhstan-German enterprises with a view to increasing the transit capacity of Kazakhstan through the modernisation of the warehousing infrastructure and the development of rail transport.
Rhenus Group is among the TOP-25 largest logistics companies in the world and has a network of 70 terminals in Europe, as well as 22 container type.
Tobias Bartz noted the increasing role of Kazakhstan in global logistics and expressed interest in the creation of new territories with the involvement of Kazakh companies to increase terminal capacity. This will connect the supply chain of Europe with Central Asia.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the readiness to work openly with investors to fully disclose the transport and logistics and transit potential. Major transcontinental transport corridors - the shortest routes from Europe to China and South-East Asia - pass through Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is actively working with Azerbaijan and Georgia to reduce the transit time of goods along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Over the year, the total time of passage along the Middle Corridor has almost halved.
The Government of Kazakhstan intends to maximise the transport and logistics potential of the country. We are open to co-operation in the implementation of joint investment projects. For our part, we guarantee a stable and predictable investment climate with the creation of favourable conditions for business," Olzhas Bektenov said.
23.05.2024, 11:31 55881
Glasman: non-reimbursable incentives allow businesses to grow
GLASMAN is the largest manufacturer of men's classic clothing in Kazakhstan and for more than 25 years has been dressing Kazakhstani men in clothes that meet world standards both in design and fabric quality. This Kazakhstani brand with a German name was founded in 1998 and began its history with the grandmother of the Khilazhev brothers, who was a talented needlewoman, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Today GLASMAN brand is represented in more than 43 brand stores in all regions of the country.
The company employs over 250 people and its production facilities occupy 10 thousand square meters.
The factory has four production lines - for jackets, pants, shirts and knitwear. Every day the masters sew 1000 men's shirts, 400 jackets, 460 pairs of pants and 150 knitted garments. Suits and uniforms from GLASMAN are worn by employees of airlines, national companies, commercial facilities, banks, restaurants, security structures, as well as schoolchildren.
Representatives of QazIndustry visited the GLASMAN factory in Talgar near Almaty and familiarized themselves with the process of production.
Last year we created more than 41 thousand units of products," says Anvar Khilazhev, director of GLASMAN. - The main problem is raw materials: we import them from Turkey, China and European countries. Threads - from Germany and England, fabrics - from Europe. The light industry sector is experiencing a shortage of personnel, so we are raising workers ourselves, training them in Germany".
There is perfect discipline in production. They work according to a set plan: in each shop there is a scoreboard with a designated amount of production. For example, by eleven in the morning, when we visited the factory, the seamstresses had produced 300 shirts out of the 1000 planned for that day.
The factory is fully automated. Even the patterns are electronically applied to the material.
We were shown how GLASMAN suits are created. The process is painstaking, but fast - smart technology helps.
First, the fabric is treated on a special machine with high temperature so that it does not "sit" on the future garment. Then it has to "rest" for two days, i.e. lay down. Then, using special equipment, the inspector examines the material in detail for defects. Each roll of fabric is assigned a barcode, the data is loaded into the database - the fabric is ready for sewing.
In the design room, the master electronically overlays the patterns on the material. The program itself selects the optimum layout with fewer residues.
Our equipment automatically cuts the blanks - manual cutting of fabric is a thing of the past. And although thanks to technology the possibility of errors is minimized, after cutting the fabric is still checked by a controller," said A. Khilazhev.
Then the cut-out parts are sent to the sewing shop. Here the models are dismantled into individual parts, overlocked, pockets are stitched, fittings, belts and buttons are sewn on. Everything is done with the help of automated sewing machines.
The process is completed by ironing the finished product.
We applied to QazIndustry for the service of reimbursement of part of our costs, which were directed to the automation of technological processes, - continues the head of the company. - And we were supported. I believe that gratuitous measures of state stimulation are a tool that allows enterprises to develop. An entrepreneur reimburses a part of his expenses, which can be used for further modernization. This accelerates the development of the business. Domestic business needs to be helped, because it is a domestic value and taxes".
The enterprise launched a new line of women's and men's sportswear. The demand is already there, the enterprise says: over the 25 years of GLASMAN's history, Kazakhstanis are confident in the quality of its products, preferring Kazakhstani brand clothing to Turkish and Italian manufacturers.
22.05.2024, 18:20 64781
Rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China grows by 14%
Images | railways.kz
The volume of transportation by rail between Kazakhstan and China reached 10.1 million tons in January-April of this year. This figure increased by 14% compared to the same period of the previous year. At the same time, exports increased by 21%, to 4.5 million tons, press-service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company reports.
Transportation through the Altynkol-Khorgos border crossing increased by 8% compared to last year, to 4.2 million tons. Including exports - by 42%, to 1.5 million tons.
Through the Dostyk station, 5.9 million tons were transferred to the PRC and back, which is 18% higher than last year. Exports increased by 13%, to 3 million tons.
22.05.2024, 16:15 67001
Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume with US grows in 1Q2024
Trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and the US amounted to $205.7 million from January through March 2024, Trend reports.
It dropped 29.4 percent year-over-year to $158.9 million in January–March 2023, according to Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency.
The US ranked eleventh among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.
The volume of exports to the US amounted to $45.7 million, while imports to Uzbekistan reached $159.9 million from January through March 2024.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with the US reached $115.5 million from January through February 2024. The volume of exports amounted to $27.9 million, while imports reached $87.6 million during this period.
US foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan was 12th during this time.
