30.05.2024
Head of State Tokayev briefed on activity of Republican Veterans’ Organization
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Majilis deputy, chairman of the Organization of Veterans, member of the National Qurultay Baktykozha Izmukhambetov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Tokayev was briefed about the activity of the Republican Public Association ‘Organization of Veterans’.
As Izmukhambetov said, the Organization is currently carrying our two projects. In particular, thanks to the Daneker initiative it was possible to reconcile parties in 4,563 disputes out of 6,896 before going to trial in the past four years. The Iskerlik zhane zhanashyrlyk project aimed at supporting those in need for social support is being carried out in Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.
In addition, the President was informed about the active participation of the older generation in realizing the law on public control. During the struggle with floods, veterans conducted large-scale awareness-raising campaigns, urging calm among citizens.
The Head of State was presented with proposals regarding the development of oil and gas sector, agriculture, religious situation as well as stabilization of prices for food in the regions.
31.05.2024
Kazakh Head of State urges greater scientific work on forecasting natural disasters
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for greater scientific work on monitoring, evaluation and forecasting natural disasters as well as protection and rational use of natural resources, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Greater use of advanced technologies for increasing the standard of life in all settlements is necessary. Our cities and event villages need to become ‘smart’, which is one of the priority tasks of the Government and local administrations. None of regional governors take this work seriously. Hence, no results are produced. Alatau City that is currently under construction in Almaty region should become an example of a ‘smart city’… It should become the leading international business hub, comfortable for life and running business. The project is to give a serious impetus to the development of Kazakhstan, said Tokayev during his meeting with scholars in Almaty.
As the Head of State stated, one of the important tasks domestic science is facing is to forecast and prevent natural and man-made disasters.
Over the past few years, our country has faced serious challenges, including floods, earthquakes, energy disruptions, droughts and epidemics. The massive floods have affected tens of thousands of families. Many people lost their properties; the colossal damage was done to the economy. Around 120 thousand people, including 45 thousand children, were rescued and evacuated during the floods, said the Kazakh President.
According to Tokayev, of particular relevance is the issue of ensuring qualified personnel in the water sector. As the President said, Kazakhstan’s initiative to open the Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy in Almaty could greatly contribute to this cause.
For our region, the issue of growing water shortage is especially urgent. Therefore, we need to establish systemic scientific work to conserve and use rationally water resources, boost management in the sector, said Tokayev.
31.05.2024
Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President
Images | Depositphotos
The final decision on the fate of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will be made at the nationwide referendum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a May 31 meeting with intellectual circles in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports referring the Akorda press service.
Kazakhstan, according to the Head of State, has embarked on the path towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. However, in order to make that happen, Kazakhstan needs to go through a complex process of in-depth transformation of its economy associated with serious challenges.
The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that in the foreseeable future, our country may face a significant electricity deficit. According to some forecasts, without decisive measures, the shortage of power capacity could reach six gigawatts by 2030. This could lead to a substantial slowdown in the pace of our economy’s growth and a systemic crisis in the housing and utilities sector, negatively impacting people’s lives," emphasized the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that nuclear energy, actively advocated for by representatives of the energy sector, could be one of the solutions to the problem.
He went on to stress that Kazakhstan holds the first place in the world in terms of the volume of naturally mined uranium.
We have our own production of nuclear fuel components. This significant competitive advantage should be utilized," Tokayev noted. "However, this matter requires broad public discussions and detailed deliberations within the professional community, free from populism and noise. I hope that the scientific community actively participates and provides its weighty input, based on principles of objectivity and pragmatism. The final decision regarding the development of nuclear energy will be made by the people at a nationwide referendum."
According to the Kazakh leader, in the context of rapid development of renewable energy sources, utmost attention should be paid to comprehensive economic diversification.
Kazakhstan, in his words, has tremendous potential in the production of green hydrogen, and breakthrough projects in this field are already underway.
It is essential to establish the production of high-value-added products in the petrochemical industry, including both traditional plastics and new materials. The development of a green economy will drive demand for rare and rare-earth metals, which are crucial for battery production. For instance, experts estimate that to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century Europe will require 35 times more lithium, compared to current level of consumption. Fortunately, we possess significant reserves of lithium and many other metals. We must expand geological exploration efforts and adopt the best global practices in this sector," he said.
31.05.2024
Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with well-known eco-activist Evgeny Mukhamedzhanov. During the meeting, the issues of forming an environmental culture and greater engagement of the citizens, NGOs and business in tackling environmental issues, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Tokayev commended the ECO Network project carried out at the initiative of Evgeny Mukhamedzhanov. The Head of State stated the relevance of areas such as Ecohub, Green Office and Green School, aiming at forming a person’s culture and attitude toward the environment as well as collection and treatment of domestic waster in the first place. The President believes that broad implementation of such undertakings could become an effective mechanism for promoting eco-culture.
According to Mukhamedzhanov, hundreds of companies and educational facilities across Kazakhstan have already joined the ECO Network project, implementing eco-standards in business processes and contributing greatly to the decarbonization of the economy.
The President drew attention to the fact that the eco-activist’s initiatives resonate with the ideology of the nationwide environmental campaign Taza Kazakhstan (Clean Kazakhstan).
Tokayev expressed confidence that Mukhamedzhanov as the chief of the Zhasyl Almaty project office is implementing effective and creative ways in addressing the city’s environmental problems.
31.05.2024
Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport
As part of his working visit to Almaty, the Head of State visited the new international terminal at the Almaty Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President surveyed the registration, border, customs control, and baggage pick-up areas.
Alp Er Tunga Ersoy, the President of the "Almaty International Airport" JSC, said the terminal is supposed to withstand a magnitude 10 earthquake. The terminal covers 53,500 square meters with a capacity of 14 million passengers a year.
The Almaty International Airport is the largest gateway of Kazakhstan. The tourist flow to Almaty grows year after year. Over 2 million travelers visited the megapolis in 2023, the Head of State said.
The President thanked TAV GROUP for the terminal construction in conformity with international standards and the EBRD, International Financial Corporation, and EDB as they have teamed up to support such an important social project in Almaty.
31.05.2024
Kazakhstan builds greenhouse set to become the largest in the world
Images | Depositphotos
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed with CEO of Agro-Industrial Holding Company ECO-Culture Alexander Rudakov cooperation in the field of agriculture. On the agenda - joint projects to ensure agro-food security, primeminister.kz reports.
It should be noted that ECO-culture is one of the largest agro-industrial holdings for the production of environmentally friendly indoor vegetables, which has a 13-year history of stable development. For a year the volume of products produced by it exceeds the indicators of 300 thousand tonnes. In turn, the investment climate created in Kazakhstan and measures to support real production contribute to the implementation of projects important for the economy in the country.
The holding is building a greenhouse complex in Keles district of Turkestan region. Today the first stage of the greenhouse is being implemented on the territory of 51 hectares of land with the production volume of more than 28 thousand tonnes of tomatoes per year.
The participants of the meeting discussed a project to expand the area of the greenhouse complex to cover 500 hectares of land. This will allow to grow over 240 thousand tonnes of vegetables all year round. The produce will be supplied both to the domestic market and exported abroad through the already established channels of logistics and distribution centres.
The first stage of the project is planned to be put into operation by the end of next year.
According to Alexander Rudakov, this greenhouse will be the largest in the world. It is envisaged to create 7 thousand jobs. ECO-Culture holding will create competitive working conditions for local residents, as well as make a contribution to the development of the region within the framework of social responsibility.
Head of the Government noted the importance of the development of the agro-industrial complex.
Food security, providing our residents with high-quality and inexpensive products is the main priority of the Government. Given the growing demographics, the need for food around the world is steadily increasing. We have every opportunity to provide our market and export products. Today we set ourselves the goal - to bring the agricultural sector to a new level, fully covering domestic demand and continuing to increase exports. In this direction, we are interested in attracting investors and are ready to support the implementation of large-scale projects," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
31.05.2024
Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with industrial and transport and logistics potential of Almaty region
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the transport, logistics and industrial potential of Almaty region, primeminister.kz reports.
Visited a number of facilities functioning to ensure economic growth through the establishment of domestic production. The goal is import substitution and export-orientation.
In particular, the pace of construction of a new transport and logistics centre Zhetygen and industrial and logistics hub G-TRANS Service, as well as the expansion of existing industrial zones Kairat and Damu were checked.
During the inspection of logistics centres, Prime Minister stressed the relevance of the development of transport infrastructure and logistics and gave a number of instructions to connect the missing communications for the successful implementation of projects. This work should be completed within the framework of the programme ‘Business Roadmap’. The importance of creating the necessary conditions for the development of industry was noted.
The Head of State in his Address outlined the strategic importance of realising transport and logistics potential. We need to use this serious advantage, which opens up broad prospects. We are interested in new projects that will have a favourable impact on trade and the economy as a whole. Now we are solving infrastructure issues, creating the right conditions and communications for business. At the same time, the enterprises themselves can direct the saved funds to improve the quality of products and further expansion, creating new jobs," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
For example, the construction of Central Asia's first major industrial and logistics hub in the village of Zhetygen, with a capacity of up to 500,000 containers per year and a total cargo turnover of up to 5 million tonnes, will create 3,500 jobs. The project is designed to increase cargo traffic with the countries of Central Asia and China due to the unique location of the facility near the border with China.
In addition, Prime Minister familiarised himself with the work of companies operating on the territory of industrial zones. Olzhas Bektenov inspected the technological process for the production of reinforced concrete products ‘Bent’, building materials TechnoNicol - Central Asia, Shin-Line ice cream.
A new investment project on creation of the largest in the CIS high-tech automated poultry meat production plant was also presented. The project is oriented towards ensuring the country's food security and exports. When the plant reaches full capacity, its output will reach 240,000 tonnes of poultry meat per year and the number of employees will reach 6,000. The poultry farm will be the largest in the EAEU and will fully cover the country's demand for poultry meat, which will ensure Kazakhstan's independence from imports.
Prime Minister visited the fishing industry complex. The enterprise grows sea fish for further sale in domestic and foreign markets. Currently, the production capacity is 1 thousand tonnes with the prospect of increasing to 10 thousand tonnes.
Food security is the number one issue. We have to provide ourselves for the main groups of food," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and noted that the Government will continue measures to support the industrial sector.
For reference: The total volume of industrial production in Almaty region for the first 4 months of 2024 increased by 3.2% compared to the same period last year and reached 573.6 billion tenge.
30.05.2024
Construction of new water reservoirs in Kazakhstan to increase irrigated areas by 250,000 ha
The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry revealed what measures are taken to reduce dependence on transboundary waters, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Ministry developed the 2030 water infrastructure renovation package plan. The plan provides for the construction of 57 new water reservoirs. 20 of them were included to the water resources management development concept. In particular, four water reservoirs will be built in Aktobe region, while Turkistan and Zhambyl regions will build three reservoirs each, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will construct two reservoirs each, Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Abai regions are set to build one reservoir each.
The new water reservoirs are projected to collect up to 2.5 billion cubic meters of water and increase the area of irrigable lands by 250,000 ha.
In addition, 15 existing water reservoirs will be renovated to improve water supplies on 74,000 hectares of irrigable lands. All these measures will help markedly accrue water resources and create conditions to meet the needs of agricultural producers and other economic sectors in water.
30.05.2024
Olzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food security
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov with the European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discussed the expansion of cooperation in the agricultural and food sector, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants of the meeting noted the special importance of food security. Measures to increase food exports to the EU market were considered, as well as the creation of joint projects for the production and processing of agricultural products.
Kazakhstan and the EU countries will continue the policy of improving the quality standards of agricultural products and support for farmers. In this direction, the need to strengthen co-operation in the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies, exchange of experience in reducing the risk of negative impact of climate change on the agricultural sector is outlined.
The agro-industrial complex is among the most important sectors of our economy. Given the potential of our country in the production of high-quality and environmentally friendly organic agricultural products, as well as the growing demand from the European side, we need to intensify work to expand the range of exports of Kazakhstani goods to the European market," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Janusz Wojciechowski noted the favourable conditions created in Kazakhstan for investors and confirmed the intention of the EU countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Attention was also paid to measures to remove existing barriers to mutual trade and harmonisation of legislation.
During the meeting the positive dynamics of bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU was stated. In general, EU countries account for more than 40 per cent of attracted investments and about 30% of Kazakhstan's foreign trade. Over the year, the volume of trade increased by 3.5% and reached $41.4 billion, of which $31 billion is Kazakhstan's exports. At the same time, the special activity is observed in mutual trade in agricultural products: the indicator increased by 13.4%. The main export goods of domestic producers to the EU countries are wheat, flax seeds, rapeseed, processed grain crops and other categories. Work is underway to increase the share of exports of highly processed products.
