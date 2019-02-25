Doctors recorded 11 cases with "swine flu" in Kazakhstan

Astana. February 27. Kazakhstan Today - Doctors have registered 11 cases with "swine flu" in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Chairman of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision of the Ministry of Health Zhandarbek Bekshin reported on Tuesday that Kazakhstan has registered 11 cases of influenza A/H1N1, which is not much, in comparison, for example, with neighboring Russia. He said that the deaths were not registered.



According to the Health Ministry, the epidemiological situation of SARS and influenza in Kazakhstan is stable, with a seasonal rise in incidence. Compared to the same period last year, a decline in the incidence of SARS is 15%.



"The results of laboratory monitoring in all regions defined circulation of seasonal influenza B virus A/N3N2, type B, type A/H1N1 and non-influenza viruses (adenovirus, and parainfluenza virus rinosintitsialnye)," explained in the press service of the Ministry of Health.



Meanwhile, according to the Ministry, for exceeding its own target levels in East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan by the orders of city and rayon Departments of education classes in 23 schools and one kindergarten were stopped (from 8 to 22 February). As of February 25, 2013 classes at six schools in Ziryan rayon of East Kazakhstan region were canceled.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.