East Kazakhstan village records bone-chilling -53°C

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan is participating in the "National Book Fair Delhi 2026", one of the largest literary events in Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





The organization and coordination of Kazakhstan’s participation in the Fair were carried out by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of India, with the support of relevant Kazakhstan’s governmental, cultural, and publishing organisations.





Within the framework of the Fair, a National Book Corner of Kazakhstan was presented, showcasing the rich Kazakh literary heritage, works of classical and contemporary Kazakh authors, as well as publications reflecting the country’s historical, cultural, and spiritual values.





Prominent representatives of Kazakhstan’s literary and academic community are taking part in the event, including: Ainur Akhmetova, PhD, literary scholar, Leading Research Fellow at the M.O. Auezov Institute of Literature and Art, Alisher Aituar, writer and playwright, Lecturer at the T. Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts, and Sattar Mazhitov, Professor.





The program of events included professional meetings, thematic discussions, interviews and presentations devoted to the development of Kazakh literature.





A special highlight of the Fair was the presentation of Great Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev’s "Words of Edification" which translated into Hindi. This initiative represents an important step in promoting Kazakhstan’s philosophical and literary heritage internationally and in strengthening cultural ties between Kazakhstan and India.





During the Fair, Indian readers showed a high level of interest in Kazakh books, culture, and Kazakhstan.





Kazakhstan’s participation in the National Book Fair Delhi 2026 contributing to the promotion of Kazakh literature on the international stage, the development of intercultural diplomacy, and the expansion of cooperation in the fields of publishing, translation, and cultural exchange.