Election platform of presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel made public

The election platform of Sadybek Tugel, a candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been presented today.

The election platform consists of nine main items.

1. The Uly Dala Qyrandary Republican Civic Movement attaches great importance to the protection of honor and dignity. 2. The development of the demographic situation. 3. We must create conditions for our compatriots, who live abroad, could freely come to their homeland. 4. It is necessary to raise the profile of the state language. 5. Modernization and development of the idea of Alash Orda. 6. Anticorruption efforts. 7. Tackling unemployment problems. 8. Mineral resources are the property of our people. 9. Introducing the Council of Biys," the text of the presidential candidate's election platform reads.

The election platforms of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Amirzhan Kossanov, Daniya Yespayeva, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov were presented on May 12. The election platforms of Amangeldy Taspikhov and Toleutay Rakhimbekov were made public on May 13.

It is to be recalled that the election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is scheduled for June 9. The pre-election campaigning began in Kazakhstan on May 11.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.