Epidemiologist explained abrupt transition of NKR from "green" to "red" zone

The head of the department of sanitary and epidemiological control of Petropavlovsk, Asset Zhumatayev, explained the reasons for a rapid transition of North Kazakhstan region from the "green" to the "red" zone of coronavirus.





This is due to the methodology for assessing the situation on COVID-19. The reproductive number R and the incidence per 100 000 population are taken into account. The green zone indicates a relatively stable situation and a downward trend in incidence. Yellow zone- the relative safety and a tendency to deteriorate. Red zone is an unfavorable situation, a tendency to deteriorate," Zhumatayev told a briefing at the regional Communications Service of North Kazakhstan region.





According to him, despite the number of cases with a reproductive number of less than one, the region may be in the green or yellow zone.





Such a gradation is more necessary for profile specialists. The population does not need to react. Residents of the region need to only strictly observe the measures of sanitary and epidemiological safety," the speaker emphasized.





In conclusion, Zhumatayev added that being in a particular zone is taken into account when taking restrictive measures.













