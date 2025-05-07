05.05.2025, 20:37 16971
Eta Aquarid meteor shower to light up Kazakhstan's skies on May 6
Images | Depositphotos
On the night of May 5-6, residents of Kazakhstan will be able to observe one of the brightest meteor showers of the spring, the Eta Aquarids, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The shower has been active since April 19 and will last until May 28, but the peak is expected on the night of May 6, with up to 50 meteors per hour.
The Eta Aquarids are formed from dust particles left in space by Halley's Comet. Although the comet itself appears near the Earth approximately once every 76 years, its trail still causes meteor showers. The next visibility of Halley's Comet is expected to happen only in 2061.
The best conditions for observation, according to astronomers' recommendations, are from 3:00 to 5:00 in the morning. By this time, the moon will have already disappeared behind the horizon and will not interfere with its light.
Experts also advise choosing dark, open places outside the city. In good weather, the meteor shower will be visible in both hemispheres and throughout Kazakhstan.
05.05.2025, 10:58 17456
Kazakh schoolboy shines at 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad
Kazakh schoolboy shines at 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad
Kazakh school student Ramazan Butantayev has won a gold medal of the 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Enlightenment, APLO is a prestigious intellectual competition gathering around 500 participants from 12 countries, such as China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Iran, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.
Team Kazakhstan has demonstrated a record-breaking result with 5 medals and 3 certificates of honor obtained.
The medal winners of the event are:
Ramazan Butantayev - 10th grade student of IT Specialized Lyceum, Mangistau region;
Samir Sarbassov - 12th grade student of Astana-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;
Timur Kantayev - 11th grade student of Arystan Specialized Lyceum, Almaty;
Zere Serikova - 11th grade student, No 9 Zerde School, Astana;
Temirlan Seitbattal - 11th grade student, Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Akmola region;
Certificates of honor were awarded to:
Islam Sipattalov - 10th grade student of Aktobe -based Bilim-Innovation Lyceum;
Shyngys Karassayev - 11th grade student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, Uralsk;
Aron Khassanov - 11th grade student, Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Atyrau;
Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad is an international intellectual linguistics competition for high school students, enabling the winners to get a ticket to the International Linguistics Olympiad. The competition aims at developing the school students' logical thinking, language intuition and intercultural competence.
05.05.2025, 10:43 17236
Kazakh surgeons removed three-month-old baby’s giant brain tumor
Images | Kazakh Healthcare Ministry
Surgeons of the National Brain Surgery Center performed one of the challenging operations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A three-month-old baby girl underwent surgery to remove a giant brain tumor.
As doctors say, the baby was born healthy. When she turned two months old, she developed alarm signs such as frequent regurgitation, breast refusal, and anxiety with her skin appearing blue. The MRI detected a tumor in the parietooccipital part of the baby’s brain.
The doctors successfully performed the high-risk surgery thanks to teamwork and microsurgical approaches.
02.05.2025, 12:59 40511
Kazakhstan and Russia talk unimpeded saiga migration issues
Kazakhstan and Russia are negotiating unimpeded saiga migration across the border, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Zoology Institute conducts saiga population conservation and control scientific research. The talks are underway with Russian authorities for free saiga migration across the state border, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said. He added that the Government closely monitors saiga population conservation issues and the reduction of agricultural damage caused by saiga.
He said the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry developed a package plan for conservation and rational use of saiga and other rare and endangered ungulate animals for 2025-2026, given the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) recommendations.
The Prime Minister stressed the total saiga population reached 4.1 million, including last year's animal yield.
29.04.2025, 18:37 57931
Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights
Kazakhstan and Hong Kong are exploring the possibility of launching passenger and cargo flights between the two countries’ regions, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Transport.
In line with the Kazakh President’s directive to develop international aviation hubs and to ramp up cargo transportations through Kazakhstani airports, a delegation of the Ministry of Transport has visited the Hong Kong International Airport.
Throughout the past 14 years, the Hong Kong International Airport, has been retaining its status of the world's busiest airports in cargo traffic, with 4.9 million tons of cargo transported in 2024.
The Kazakh delegation led by Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev has held a meeting with Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Transport and Logistics Bureau Kelvin Ma, CEO of Airport Authority Hong Kong Vivian Cheung, and the top officials of Hong Kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Air Cargo
The discussions centered around the issue of launching direct passenger flights to Almaty and Astana, using the 5th Degree Freedom of The Air, as well as expansion of air cargo traffic between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. It is expected that the implementation of these initiatives will let create new opportunities for trade and logistics between the countries.
29.04.2025, 09:41 66591
Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent
A baby of 45 days old weighing just 1 kg underwent a complicated heart surgery in the Shymkent city perinatal center, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The baby boy was born at the 25th week of gestation, about 28 cm long and weighing 655 grams. He was diagnosed with a congenital heart disorder - open arterial duct, and respiratory distress syndrome.
As soon as the baby gained a weight of 1 kg, he was operated on.
Doctors say the baby is in critical but stable condition and is being constantly monitored.
25.04.2025, 16:34 95156
How renewables could power every car on Earth
Images | Depositphotos
The international think tank Ember has published a new analysis highlighting the role of solar and wind power in strengthening national energy independence. The report presents three key insights that show how the shift to renewables can not only reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports, but also provide long-term economic stability, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Most of the world's population depends on fossil fuel imports
According to Ember’s estimates based on 2022 data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), 74% of the global population lives in countries that are net importers of fossil fuels. These include Japan, which meets 87% of its energy demand through imports, South Korea (81%), Turkey (69%), and Germany (67%). By contrast, China has managed to keep its energy import dependency at just 21%, thanks to significant domestic energy production-particularly from renewables-and large-scale electrification of its economy.
The import cost of a solar panel ‘pays back’ in just one year
A $100 million investment in solar panels can generate as much electricity in a year as burning imported gas costing the same amount. Unlike fossil fuels, which require ongoing spending, solar panels are a one-time expense that can offset gas import costs within a year and save billions over their 30-year lifespan.
Beyond the cost of the panels themselves, installing solar panels involves additional expenses-such as labor, land, and financing-which International Renewable Energy Agency estimated at about $0.50 per watt in 2023. To reduce future reliance on imports, many countries are investing in domestic battery manufacturing.
The world is already producing enough solar and wind
In 2024, global wind and solar power generation reached 4,626 terawatt-hours (TWh). At the same time, global demand for motor gasoline amounted to 27.25 million barrels per day-equivalent to 14,042 TWh of energy. However, internal combustion engines are highly inefficient, converting only about 24% of that energy into useful work, which means just 3,370 TWh were actually used.
Electric vehicles, by contrast, are around 84% efficient, making much better use of electricity. If all of the wind and solar power generated in 2024 had been used to power electric vehicles, it would have delivered approximately 3,886 TWh of usable energy-enough to fully replace gasoline in the global vehicle fleet.
The share of renewables in global electricity generation reached 15% in 2024-three times higher than seven years earlier. And according to IEA projections, electricity demand from electric vehicles is expected to grow nearly tenfold by 2030.
23.04.2025, 19:52 111786
No request for help from nationals in Türkiye after 6.2M earthquake - Kazakh MFA
Images | Depositphotos
The General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Istanbul has not received any requests for help from Kazakhstani nationals after a powerful 6.2M earthquake in Türkiye’s Istanbul, with a series of aftershocks, on April 23, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that there are 1,137 citizens of Kazakhstan registered at the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.
It is closely monitoring developments in cooperation with Turkish authorities and diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in the country, says the statement.
Kazakhstani nationals are urged to keep calmness and vigilant as well as follow the local authorities’ guidance.
22.04.2025, 13:23 113411
Sculptor Zurab Tsereteli passes away at 91
Images | ria.ru
Sculptor and President of the Russian Academy of Arts Zurab Tsereteli has passed away at the age of 91, his aide Sergey Shagulashvili told TASS.
Zurab Konstantinovich passed away at 1:30 a.m. Now we are deciding when to hold the wake," he said.
According to him, the death occurred due to heart failure.
Tsereteli is an artist and a sculptor, an educator and a public figure, People’s Artist of the USSR, Georgia and Russia, the President of the Russian Academy of Arts.
He was born in Tbilisi, Georgia. Tsereteli was in charge of many large-scale art projects. In 1970-1980, he was the art director of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in 1980 - the art director of the Moscow Olympics, in 1995, he oversaw the construction of the Poklonnaya Hill memorial in Moscow and the reconstruction of the interior of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.
His works are located in streets and squares, state and public buildings in Moscow and other cities in Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States and abroad.
