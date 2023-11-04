Eternity Reflected in Art

Images | astanaopera.kz

On November 17 and 18, the Astana Opera Ballet Company will tell the story of the difficult life and creative work of the great Ludwig van Beethoven, transporting viewers into the world of eternal love, presented in the exclusive ballet production Beethoven – Immortal – Love. On this day, the audience will experience boundless beauty and deep emotions, expressed in Raimondo Rebeck’s incredible choreography, Astana Opera press office reports.





As a reminder, the world premiere of the ballet Beethoven – Immortal – Love was dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the German classical music genius. It is important to note that the Astana Opera is the only theatrical company in the world to have a ballet production created in honor of Beethoven in its repertoire. This is why, three years later, the opera house’s artistic direction decided to revive the choreography and return the ballet into the opera house’s permanent playbill.





Choreographer Raimondo Rebeck, who is honing the nuances of choreography with the ballet company, was invited especially for this purpose. Together with the dancers, the opera company soloists and the choir are working on the production, giving it massive scale and fundamentality. The symphony orchestra under the baton of the music director and conductor of the ballet production Abzal Mukhitdin is rehearsing the works of Beethoven himself, including the genius Symphony No. 9, as well as works by Bach, Haydn, Mozart and contemporary composer Dirk Haubrich. These compositions served as the musical basis of the production. The ballet company’s leading accompanist Dolores Umbetaliyeva will perform a beautiful piano solo.





The sets by Japanese designer Yoko Seyama, reminiscent of a crystal palace, are already being installed onstage. According to the choreographer’s concept, transparent crystal is a symbol of another time dimension, indicating that the ballet is not set in a particular place and time period. The audience will certainly be amazed by the soft set elements: a huge canvas depicting dawn, points of light – bright stars in the firmament of the composer’s life and much more.





The dancers will recreate onstage the world of Beethoven, which will acquire such strength and power that the viewers will not have to doubt that was exactly how everything was. For this purpose, choreographer Raimondo Rebeck embarked on describing the great composer’s difficult life and creative work, introducing ephemeral characters into the plot for the sake of pathos. Thus, Assel Shaikenova, Sofiya Adilkhanova, Adelina Tulepova are preparing to perform Euterpe – Inspiration. Illness – Serik Nakyspekov, Sultanbek Gumar, Dayankhan Kumarov, Love – Aigerim Beketayeva, Madina Unerbayeva, Anastasia Zaklinskaya. Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Arman Urazov, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet will present the title role of Beethoven, his Father – Sunggat Kydyrbai, Kuat Karibayev, Olzhas Tarlanov and others.





The magic of music, the performers’ skills and set design will easily sweep the audience away into the reality of the great composer. Tickets are already on sale – do not miss your chance of meeting with true art!