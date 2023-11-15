13.11.2023, 12:44 11156
Ex-Kazakh President’s brother Bolat Nazarbayev dies
Images | instagram/saliqaly_urpaq
Tell a friend
Bolat Nazarbayev, brother of ex-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, has died at the Central Clinical Hospital in Almaty at the age of 70, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The hospital confirmed in a press release that Bolat Nazarbayev had died on November 13, 2023, at 09:51 am, as a result of protracted illness.
Bolat Nazarbayev was born in 1953 in Almaty region.
In different years he was a director of Shamalgan sovkhoz, deputy director of a bakery in Kaskelen. He also was vice president of LLP Inkar Agro, director of BN Invest and founder of Saliqaly Urpaq public foundation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
14.11.2023, 13:41 371
Kazakh capital confirms first anthrax case
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
As of November 10, 2023, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry recorded 38 anthrax cases countywide, including 19 in Zhambyl region, 15 in Akmola region, 3 in Karaganda region, and one imported asymptomatic case in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform Agency reports.
One lethal case was reported in Karaganda region.
The last three cases were registered on November 24 in Karaganda region. There were traced 31 people who had been in contact with the infected person. None of them contracted the disease.
On November 8, 2023 the akim (local governor) of Topar vollage in Karaganda region decided to lift anthrax quarantine restrictions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.11.2023, 18:31 11351
Evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from the Gaza Strip starts
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
Evacuation of the Kazakhstani nationals from the Gaza Strip has started, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov confirmed Monday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The first group of the Kazakhstani nationals to be repatriated from the Gaza Strip consists of 44 people, including 40 Kazakhstanis and four foreigners, members of their families.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.11.2023, 17:08 17636
Alisher Navoi Theatre Tour: a Symbol of Friendship and Cultural Cooperation
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre will perform on tour at the Astana Opera. On November 22, the famous Uzbek collective will present to the capital’s audience a large-scale Gala Concert featuring opera and ballet numbers, Astana Opera press office reports.
It should be noted that the Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre artists have previously performed in Kazakhstan several times. Thus, the company participated in the wonderful project Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan as an honorary artistic guest and some outstanding soloists gave successful tour performances at the leading stage venues of Astana, Almaty and other cities of Kazakhstan. The Navoi Bolshoi Theatre Maestro Aida Abdullaeva conducted the performance of Verdi’s Aida in Astana, which was warmly received by the audience. In turn, creative teams from Kazakhstan regularly perform in Uzbekistan. Let us remind you that in 2019, the Astana Opera’s tour at the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre was a great success. The Tashkent audience enthusiastically received the national opera Abai by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi as well as Puccini’s operatic masterpiece Madama Butterfly.
Our countries are connected by close creative and state relations that have developed over decades. The peoples of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are united by true friendship and good neighborliness. Many representatives of Kazakh ethnicity are indigenous and equal residents of Uzbekistan, along with many other peoples inhabiting our fertile land. The solidarity is greatly influenced by the wise policies of the top leadership of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Tour of our opera house in Kazakhstan is of great importance in strengthening mutual creative ties and enriching the cultures of the two countries. The origins of national creative heritage both in our country and in Kazakhstan are closely connected with the classical achievements of world opera and ballet art," Abdulla Alimov, artistic director of the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre, said.
From an organizational point of view, such a big tour is a large-scale international project where we are presenting a creative team of about 110 people. By tradition, it will include the best creative forces - People’s Artists, Honored Artists, as well as representatives of talented creative youth who have become laureates of many prestigious international competitions, including the "Competizione dell’Opera" recently held in Uzbekistan. The symphony orchestra of the Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre will also be presented, which will allow us to show the opera and ballet art of our country in a diverse and worthy manner," Abdulla Alimov added.
On this day, viewers will have the opportunity to get acquainted with original numbers from Uzbek opera and ballet works, as well as enjoy classical works presented at the Astana Opera. In particular, soloists of the Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre will perform numbers from Verdi’s Don Carlos, Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta, arias from Puccini’s La Bohème, Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur, and many others.
The highlight of the tour program will be the art song Kashmirida by the Uzbek composer, People’s Artist of the USSR Mukhtar Ashrafi, as well as the overture and scene from the opera Maisara’s Escapades by the People’s Artist of the Uzbek SSR, composer Suleiman Yudakov.
The ballet part of the program includes numbers from Minkus’ Don Quixote, Adam’s Giselle, and a pas de deux from Drigo’s Le Talisman. Variations and adagio from the ballet Carmen Suite to Bizet - Shchedrin’s music, the balcony scene from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet will be featured for the audience.
On this day, the Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of Maestro Denis Vlasenko.
I would like to emphasize that it is necessary to further strengthen cultural ties between our countries. All over the world, the life of opera houses is connected not only with intense scenic work, but also with other multifaceted creative relationships. This enriches the life of each opera house individually and influences the professional development of soloists, conductors, stage directors, choreographers and set designers. At the same time, we hope that friendship and creative collaboration between the Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre and the Astana Opera will continue to strengthen," Abdulla Alimov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.11.2023, 11:57 50956
Minister Giniyat urges Kazakhstanis to get children vaccinated against measles
Images | instagram / healthcare.gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat urges Kazakhstani parents to vaccinate their children against measles, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The deterioration of the epidemiological situation for measles has been observed in Kazakhstan since September upon beginning of the new academic year, when students spend most of their time in closed facilities, said the minister while visiting outpatient clinic No 9 in Astana.
The minister brought her grandson to the clinic to get him vaccinated against measles.
She said measles is a highly contagious disease which is transmitted through air droplets when coughing or sneezing.
For this reason, we see a sharp surge in the number of measles cases in the past two months, with more than 13,000 people infected, of whom 83% are children aged under 5, and unvaccinated adults, Azhar Giniyat said.
70% of those infected are unvaccinated children. The majority of them or 60% refused to vaccinate. 18% were not immunized due to medical contraindications, and 22% are children who have not reached the age of vaccination.
She then reminded that the ministry had launched additional nationwide vaccination of children which would last until the end of January.
The minister also warned of the complications of the infection.
Measles can lead to such dangerous complications as pneumonia, various inflammations, such as otitis, up to blindness. Today there is no specific treatment for measles, so vaccination remains the only way to protect oneself from such an infection, she added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.11.2023, 16:20 65626
Almaty region confirms over 1,000 measles cases
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Almaty region has registered over 2,000 measles cases, including over 1,000 confirmed cases, according to the preliminary data, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Most of the cases are reported in children under 14 years old - 86%, of whom 85% are kids under 5 years old.
56% of those infected with measles are children not attending school, 18% - children attending preschool facilities, 13% - school-age, 1% - medical workers, and 12% - others, the department of sanitary and epidemiological control of Almaty region said in a statement.
It was added that 85% of the measles cases are reported among unvaccinated.
Almaty region is set to launch a mass vaccination drive against measles, rubella and mumps this December.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2023, 18:10 101496
76 Kazakhstani citizens staying in Gaza Strip
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
76 citizens of Kazakhstan are currently staying in the Gaza Strip, says official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazinform News Agency reports.
There are 76 citizens of Kazakhstan in the territory of the Gaza Strip, a total of 161 people together with the members of their families, Smadiyarov told a Monday press briefing.
Evacuation of [the foreign passport holders] through the Rafah crossing was suspended on November 4. The evacuation of foreigners through the crossing started on November 1.
Smadiyarov added that the Kazakh embassy in Cairo is negotiating the evacuation of our citizens with the Egyptian authorities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2023, 17:01 101641
Music through the Centuries: Domenico Cimarosa’s Comic Operatic Intermezzo to Premiere in the Capital
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
For the first time in Kazakhstan, the comic operatic intermezzo Il Maestro di Cappella by the 18th century Italian composer Domenico Cimarosa will be performed at the Astana Opera’s Marble Hall. An important musical event in the cultural life of the capital will take place on November 14 as part of the Vocal and Symphonic Music Evening program. The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, Astana Opera press office reports.
The concert program promises to delight with the variety and beauty of musical works. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, principal oboe of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Damilya Makhpirova will impress the audience with her skills, performing Cimarosa’s Oboe Concerto in B-flat major.
The highlight of the concert will be the premiere of the operatic intermezzo Il Maestro di Cappella performed by the Astana Opera’s soloist, bass-baritone Baurzhan Anderzhanov. Cimarosa himself defined the genre of this monodrama for a bass-baritone as an amusing operatic intermezzo: the work represents an orchestra rehearsal scene. Its main character, or as he used to be called the "maestro di cappella", tries to achieve the ideal sound from the musicians. In order for the singer Baurzhan Anderzhanov to try on the role of the conductor, he will have to utilize his acting skills and at the same time demonstrate his vocal abilities to the audience.
I made acquaintance with Cimarosa’s Il Maestro di Cappella just recently. I was lucky enough to perform it at the Philharmonie Essen in September this year, in a hall seating 2000. It was incredible! And then the idea came to my mind to present this work at home, in my homeland. By an excellent coincidence, this project was completed in the shortest possible time, for which I am grateful to the management and staff of the Astana Opera. This will be the first time for this work to be performed in Kazakhstan, which is not surprising, since it is truly a rare gem in the classical repertoire. Overall, it is very easy to listen to, and it shows the viewers how rehearsals with an orchestra might have previously been run, certainly, exaggerating the entire rehearsal process a little. However, to be honest, it is quite relevant in our times. This is the second big project that I am doing together with the Astana Opera. The first project was Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle, which was enthusiastically received by the audience, who very much loved it. The success of the Petite Messe Solennelle influenced the fact that it became part of the opera house’s permanent repertoire. And now there is a new work by Cimarosa ahead, and I hope that our viewers will like it and fall in love with it, just like with Rossini’s work," Baurzhan Anderzhanov shared.
When asked whether it was difficult to make the audience smile while performing a comic piece, Baurzhan Anderzhanov confidently says that you need to be honest and not just "play" the role.
The more believably you perform a piece, the closer and more understandable it is to the viewers. It does not matter if it is a comedy or drama. The artist must be honest and respectful of the audience, who paid for the tickets and wants to receive emotions in return. Bringing pleasure, excitement, and always surprising the viewers are the most important tasks of any performer."
Let us remind you that Baurzhan Anderzhanov has been the Astana Opera’s soloist since 2013, and also performs as a soloist at the Aalto-Musiktheater in Essen, Germany.
Since I have been working in Europe for more than 10 years, it is not often that I get to come and delight our audience with my performances. Nevertheless, I always strive to find time in my busy schedule to come to my homeland and perform something new, so I always choose the program carefully. Every time it is an exciting and important challenge," the artist concluded.
In parallel with Cimarosa’s music works, the program includes Kazakh composers’ creations. The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will present Almas Serkebayev’s Paraphrase on the theme from Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro and Abzal Mukhitdin’s Concertino for Strings, which will give the concert a unique character and special zest.
This musical evening will certainly remain in the viewers’ memory, who will be captivated by the performers’ talent and beauty of the music. And Domenico Cimarosa’s story will undoubtedly cause cheerful smiles in the audience.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2023, 14:33 101221
Meat processing plants to sell seized saiga meat
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Kazakh ecology and natural resources ministry revealed the mechanisms how to sell meat of seized saigas, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The meat of seized saigas will be transferred to the meat processing enterprises and the proceeds will cover the expenses of the Okhotzooprom specialized enterprise to manage saiga population. The meat processing plants will directly sell saiga meat," the ministry response’s reads.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan plans to cull over 300,000 saigas to regulate their population.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
14.11.2023, 11:19Intense eruptive activity starts at Italy’s Mount Etna 14.11.2023, 09:191131New gas pipeline from Aktobe region to Kostanay to be built in Kazakhstan 14.11.2023, 21:31796Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water supply to Zhambyl region 14.11.2023, 17:26Participation of the National Accreditation Centre in meetings of leading global accreditation organisations621Participation of the National Accreditation Centre in meetings of leading global accreditation organisations 14.11.2023, 19:33616President Tokayev meets with Supreme Court Chairman Asslambek Mergaliyev 08.11.2023, 16:2065771Almaty region confirms over 1,000 measles cases 08.11.2023, 17:1259581Ambassador of Poland honored at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan 08.11.2023, 09:07Kazakhstan to accelerate 5G implementation and connect 2,000 rural schools to Starlink high-speed internet service55396Kazakhstan to accelerate 5G implementation and connect 2,000 rural schools to Starlink high-speed internet service 08.11.2023, 14:2555316Two U.S. companies may be shortlisted as Kazakhstan’s technology suppliers for NPP construction 08.11.2023, 19:17Kazakh President meets with Chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Zhandos Shaimardanov52901Kazakh President meets with Chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Zhandos Shaimardanov 03.11.2023, 21:531579863 Kazakhstani films honored at 16th APSA 03.11.2023, 16:56153371Astana Opera Academy Enrolls New Attendees 02.11.2023, 19:37153071Annual inflation declines for eighth-straight month in Kazakhstan - National Bank 03.11.2023, 15:38150761Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to people of Palestine, President Tokayev 03.11.2023, 09:32148346Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Hungary by $700 mln - Alikhan Smailov