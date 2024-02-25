This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Experts from JSC KazRICA familiarized themselves with the progress of the new metro station branch construction
A Pianist Coach from Italy to Conduct Master Classes for the Astana Opera International Academy Soloists
Alessandro Benigni is a renowned opera coach: pianist and conductor all in one, a great professional in his field. Everyone who worked with him noted his high level of skill, Aisulu Tani emphasizes. "Both the first and second sets of attendees are accustomed to classes with vocal specialists who help them improve their performing technique. Over the years, world-famous coaches Francesco Medda, Anna Vandi, Anatoli Goussev, Dmitry Vdovin, Marina Mescheriakova, Barseg Tumanyan and others have worked with the academy attendees. Working with a pianist has its own specifics. A pianist places accents, works on phrasing, and helps to perceive opera as a whole. From these master classes we expect the academy attendees to develop a fresh outlook on their work on parts, new approaches, and deeper knowledge of the Bel Canto style."
Domestic abuse is one of leading causes of divorces in Kazakhstan
COVID-19 cases on rise in Almaty
Art Restoration or How to Preserve an Instrument’s Life
Cracks can occur, and then you have to open the instrument, tune it, glue it, and do it in such a way that it does not affect its sound. This process itself is interesting because when disassembling an instrument, you need to achieve the same sound when you reassemble it, but in no case should the instrument sound worse. It happens that if the master does not take into account a microcrack, then the double bass will produce not very pleasant sounds and this will affect the performance and sound quality. This is very painstaking work, similar to the work of doctors. People come to us with a problem, and we, as craftsmen, must know how to cure an instrument’s ailment while maintaining its appearance and good sound. For me, restoration is like meditation: you tune in to the right mood, turn on symphonic music and do a useful and necessary thing," noted Yermek Sarsembayev.
A Pianist from Uzbekistan to Perform in the Capital
Certainly, I have heard a lot about the glory of Astana Opera and its outstanding soloists. The vocal art of Kazakhstan is known throughout the world precisely thanks to Kazakh singers, who have bright, powerful voices with rich timbres," the pianist says.
A solo performance for me is an opportunity for self-expression, subject to maximum adherence to the author’s will. In any case, this is an individual interpretation of the composer’s text. Performing in a creative union, in a musical dialogue with a vocalist, dictates other forms of being onstage. As is known, the development of the chamber vocal genre at the beginning of the 20th century was characterized by one distinctive feature - the growing role of the piano part, which from now on acquired equal importance with the singer’s part. It is precisely this exceptional richness, color and variety of forms that distinguishes the piano accompaniment in Rachmaninoff’s art songs. This is despite the fact that his melodically bright, prominent vocal part never gets lost in the dense thick canvas, clearly standing out against its background. Equally as often the piano has a special melodic voice intertwined with the vocal line, resulting in an expressive dialogue between the two partners. Nevertheless, whatever the degree of complexity and form of presentation, the parts of the voice and piano are almost always in close interaction, forming a single inseparable artistic whole. Of course, in our performances in the A Date with Art Song vocal evening with both Bibigul Zhanuzak and Azamat Zheltyrguzov, we would like to achieve such a harmonious interaction that will ultimately create this picture of an inseparable artistic whole," Madina Faizieva shared.
8yo boy went missing amid snowstorm found alive
Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport
48 road sections closed down as snowstorms batter 10 regions
