Experts from JSC KazRICA familiarized themselves with the progress of the new metro station branch construction

The musicians of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra inspire many listeners with their skill. However, in order for their instruments to sound the way they should, they need thorough care. The restorers, who are great professionals in their field, help preserve the splendor of the sound, Astana Opera press office reports.





There are many instruments in a symphony orchestra, but perhaps one of the most difficult is the restoration of violins. This is the art of restoring not only the sound, but also the soul of the instrument. Experienced craftsmen give a second life to antique violins, preserving their unique characteristics and timbres. At Astana Opera, string instruments are "treated" by the concertmaster of the orchestra, the opera house’s principal first violin, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov.





The musician began to study restoration in 2012, because he came across an expensive instrument - a Guarneri violin. It was given to the opera house for use, but the rarity, originally from the 17th century, was drying out and falling apart, a common condition for an ancient instrument. To rectify the situation, Bagdat went to Moscow to see Vasily Vyatkin, a famous restorer and his friend. He gave Bagdat his "first lessons": he taught how to change hair, talked about the basics of restoration. Mr. Vyatkin himself is the caretaker and restorer of the State Collection in Moscow. The instruments that the master serviced were the property of the country: Guarneri, Stradivari, and many other rare instruments. Bagdat quickly adopted his colleague’s experience, because he had the habit of doing everything with his own hands since childhood. Restoring instruments has also become a way for the violinist to relax after intense practice.





When asked, what the most common "ailment" of the string instrument is, Bagdat Abilkhanov always answers the same way - when it gets the wrong master. "There are people who undertake restoration, but they are completely incompetent at this. After all, it takes a long time to study, read books, and gain knowledge. For example, I attend a lot of master classes, learning this complex science. I attended Vyatkin’s workshops 4 times. In addition, thanks to the opera house management, I underwent long-term training with Italians. The course was theoretically intensive. We studied critical analysis of the instrument. The opera house supported me more than once. I took another month-long course, this time in Cremona. This year, I will go to renew my knowledge once again, as I do every year. There are plans to study in England and Germany," explained the orchestra’s concertmaster.





Bagdat Abilkhanov shared his knowledge, explaining that the instruments are made of maple, and the top plate is made of spruce, and the fingerboard is made of ebony. Over time, any instrument "wears out", and therefore requires the attention of a master. Even such a seemingly insignificant detail as glue is sometimes of key importance in restoration. Bagdat Abilkhanov always chooses expensive fish glue. "Because when it is used to glue the instrument, this type of glue turns into a vitreous body, which transmits sound exceptionally well. This glue holds wood for 100 years. However, if you want to unglue it, it is enough just to water down the necessary points and it is possible to freely remove this glue. And if you glue it, as many craftsmen do, with ordinary PVA glue, then the glue turns into plastic, and the plastic "pulls" the sound onto itself. Thereby the instrument becomes just a piece of wood that does not sound. Fish glue is very expensive. It is extracted from the sturgeon air bladder. Now it is also extracted from cartilage and bone, but originally it was from the air bladder. The fish material is kept in tuzluk (salt wrapped in cloth). Then, as soon as it dries, it is re-wetted and the glue is extracted from it. This is a very difficult, time-consuming job. But it is a pleasure to glue with it," Bagdat Abilkhanov says.





Perhaps the main rule in restoration is to imitate the master who created the instrument, even if it is 300 or 400 years old. It is necessary to continue his work and make sure that no one notices anything. This is top class in restoration. "In the future I would like to work on our folk instruments, in particular, qobyz and qyl-qobyz, because they are not in the best condition. There are masters, of course, but in order to restore qobyz and qyl-qobyz, first of all you need violin knowledge and skills, but many people restore these instruments intuitively," Bagdat Abilkhanov concluded.





The violin is a miniature instrument, unlike the large double bass, although both are from the same family of string instruments and both require serious consideration in terms of care.





In Astana Opera, symphony orchestra musician, double bass player Yermek Sarsembayev, carries out the restoration of double basses. He is confident that it is important to take good care of the instruments and have them repaired on time.





His first experience with instrument restoration took place when he was still at school. "Once, when I was studying at a special music boarding school in sixth grade, I was on my way to take an exam. My teacher was carrying a double bass, since I was short and practiced with a stand. Before going onstage to perform this or that number, I had to pick up a double bass and go into the hall. On the day of the exam, I was going up onstage and accidentally caught the headstock of the instrument on a staircase. The neck and the fingerboard fell off. The instrument fell apart and I got terribly upset, but my teacher immediately said: "You broke the instrument, fix it yourself." I was very indignant, how can a child restore an instrument on his own? But my professor promised to teach me. So, under his strict guidance, I disassembled the instrument: I removed the neck and the fingerboard of the double bass, cleaned off the glue without disturbing any geometric dimensions of the parts, assemblies, junctions on the double bass. After that I sanded it down, doing everything carefully. We boiled up the glue using special equipment; my professor also taught me this. After applying it, we pressed down the instrument with clamps and rubber bands and left it to dry. When I came back the next day and tried to play it, it seemed to me that it sounded better than before. I really enjoyed the job of restoring the instrument. Since then, I always restored the instruments myself under the strict guidance of my teacher when there were any breakdowns. And I am doing this to this day," Yermek Sarsembayev emphasized.





The double bassist noted that even new instruments have their own specifics. For example, musicians need to avoid sudden changes in temperature: do not take them out into the cold without first covering them, and then do not bring the instrument into a warm building unless it has been carefully covered up. It is necessary to store it carefully because it is made of wood, which is very sensitive to temperature changes. It is also important to take into account the fact that after a temperature change you cannot immediately practice on the instrument. You need to give it an opportunity to adapt to room temperature. And if you care for it incorrectly and store it incorrectly, this will lead to irreversible consequences: the instrument may burst or break in certain places. As a rule, this happens on the top plates along the installation line of the sound post.





Cracks can occur, and then you have to open the instrument, tune it, glue it, and do it in such a way that it does not affect its sound. This process itself is interesting because when disassembling an instrument, you need to achieve the same sound when you reassemble it, but in no case should the instrument sound worse. It happens that if the master does not take into account a microcrack, then the double bass will produce not very pleasant sounds and this will affect the performance and sound quality. This is very painstaking work, similar to the work of doctors. People come to us with a problem, and we, as craftsmen, must know how to cure an instrument’s ailment while maintaining its appearance and good sound. For me, restoration is like meditation: you tune in to the right mood, turn on symphonic music and do a useful and necessary thing," noted Yermek Sarsembayev.





Oboe, with its refined and clear sound, also requires an attentive approach to restoration. As a rule, the process includes replacing damaged parts, polishing and checking the sound. Oboist Rakhmatali Bekbabaev handles wind instruments restoration in the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra. "The oboe is an extraordinary instrument with an interesting and long history, with a delicate and pleasing to the ear sound. This instrument rightfully occupies one of the major and significant places in an orchestra. It is difficult to imagine many works by the great classics such as Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Schumann, and others, without it. At the same time, the oboe is a capricious instrument. The cork often dries out in the older models. It narrows, and, due to incorrect adjustment, one of the keys would not lift. Accordingly, the instrument cannot be played. All this is mainly due to the dry climate in Kazakhstan. To avoid such issues, it is necessary to keep the oboe at the same temperature and oil it more often, so it will always be moist and can last longer. New examples of oboes are made of rosewood in combination with plastic resin, and they are suited to climatic conditions and do not have such problems any longer. However, the most dangerous thing for an oboe is a crack. If a crack appears, it will not play, and only long and painstaking restoration can help. It is important to remember that the occurrence of cracks is directly related to the daily care for the instrument," Rakhmatali Bekbabaev said.





Every day the musician performs diagnostics on the oboes. He cleans the mechanics, eliminates looseness and clattering of the mechanics, replaces the cork tenons between the parts, cleans the tone holes, oils the body of the instrument, and replaces all cork and felt pads (contact elements), in addition to partial replacement of springs.





The master advises everyone to do preventative maintenance periodically. "When I was studying, we all had older instruments, and we had to repair them constantly. But back then there were no necessary parts. Now it is easier - you can order any of them directly from the manufacturer’s factory, be it in France or Italy. For example, we made pads from wine corks: we cut them up, and then adjusted them to the desired size by hand, using sandpaper. Today different musicians come to me with various instrument malfunctions. Recently, a young man who studied in the USA contacted me. He owns an expensive oboe from the A. Laubin, Inc. The peak of its popularity was in the 1970s and 80s. The instrument is of very high quality. I replaced several pads, tenons, and it became like new again. Now there is a big breakthrough in the oboe world: there is a huge selection of instruments from different manufacturing companies," Rakhmatali Bekbabaev noted.





Musical instruments restoration is not just a repair, but an art that passes on traditions and gives life to old masterpieces. It is an interweaving of the past and the future. Maters use ancient methods and modern technologies to achieve the best sound and appearance of instruments. And in each restored instrument, not only music sounds, but also the harmony of time…