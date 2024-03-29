Famous Artists of France and Kazakhstan to Perform at Astana Opera

Tell a friend

April will delight residents and guests of the capital not only with the spring warmth, but also with a variety of evenings of classical, jazz and traditional folk music in vocal and instrumental genres. This month Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall will feature performing arts stars of France and Kazakhstan, Astana Opera press office reports.





A new project by the principal first violin of the Astana Opera Orchestra, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov - a series of chamber music evenings Musical Alliance will open the program for April. On April 2, the opera house’s Chamber Orchestra, as well as violinists Bagdat Abilkhanov, Assem Zhakparova, Balnur Kudaibergen and violist Olessya Morozova will perform works by Bach, Mozart, Casadesus, Benda and other composers. The guest of the concert will be Honored Worker of Kazakhstan violinist Askar Duissenbayev. The second concert of the Musical Alliance series will be held on April 25. Works by Yevgeniy Brussilovsky, Akhmet Zhubanov, Mukan Tulebayev, Gaziza Zhubanova, Kenzhebek Kumisbekov, Mansur Sagatov, Artyk Toksanbayev and contemporary arrangements of folk kuis will be presented to the audience. Kazakh music masterpieces will be featured in the interpretation of such exciting artists as Adlet Azbayev (qyl-qobyz), Ruslan Baimurzin (dombyra), Aziza Musa (prima-qobyz), Bagdat Abilkhanov, Anel Shakirova, Shalkar Zheldibai, Irina Dolgikh, Nurila Moldabayeva, Aizere Alpi (violins), Kurvanzhan Akhatov (cello). Piano - Bekzat Akhmerov, Zaru Zhazykbayeva.





The main goal of the Musical Alliance project is the popularisation of national and world classics. Thanks to the implementation of such projects, outstanding works not only acquire fresh sound, but also attract new audiences, making it possible to introduce them to the younger generation, while maintaining a high standard of performing traditions. On such evenings, both well-known and rarely performed works acquire an interesting, vibrant life. National gems and world masterpieces can be performed by a different musical instrument or in an unexpected arrangement. It is important for us to convey the love of high art to those who have not yet been familiar with it, thereby initiating more and more people into the mysterious and wonderful world of music," the artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra shared.





In addition to diverse evenings from the new project, the April repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall is rich in musical surprises and attention-grabbing concert programs. Thus, on April 14, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Umai National Award kuyishi-baqsy Raushan Orazbayeva invites listeners to her exclusive concert Aqqular Sazy, where the musician’s inspired performance, sacred kuyis and healing sounds of the qyl-qobyz will create real music therapy.





OnApril 16, an exceptional event in the cultural life of Astana awaits the audience: on this day, the popular Parisian singer, songwriter, composer and guitarist Gabi Hartmann will take the capital’s stage for the first time together with musicians from France: double bassist Elaine Beaumont, drummer Bruno Marmey and pianist Florian Robin. A unique performer gives concerts at various world stage venues with songs in French, English, Portuguese and Arabic in her signature style - a mix of chanson, jazz and folk. The surprise of the evening will be the joint performance of the French singer with Astana Opera’s soloist. The concert Gabi Hartmann & musiciens will be held as part of the Printemps de la Francophonie 2024 Festival with the support of the Embassy of France in Kazakhstan.





The opera house’s principal soloist, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay, will present to the audience a captivating evening of vocal music Gaukhartas, dedicated to the creative heritage of the renowned folk singer, aqyn and composer Segiz-seri. On April 20, the opera prima and the opera house’s other soloists will perform works by Segiz-seri, folk songs and works by contemporary Kazakh composers. Concertmaster - Adilzhan Tolukpayev.





OnApril 28, multi-instrumentalist, ethno-musician, master of throat singing, folklore researcher, composer, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yedil Khussainov, who masterfully plays many ancient Kazakh musical instruments, will delight the audience with the concert Anama Taghzym, dedicated to the presentation of his collection of musical works of the same name.





Atthe end of the month’s program, on April 30, the State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan Forte-Trio under the direction of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan pianist Timur Urmancheyev will perform an enchanting concert Great Romantics. Brahms.