Garden city become a smog city: Deputies ask to revise the concept of Almaty development

The city, once considered as a garden, has turned into a smog city, and "reinforced concrete monsters" have grown on the site of cozy buildings, covering the beautiful landscapes of the mountains, Andrey Linnik, Majilisman said.

Given its location in the foothill basin, the city suffers from severe gas pollution, congested traffic and traffic collapse. All this has a catastrophic effect on the ecological situation and the health of the nation. In addition, there is an acute problem of uncontrolled infill development, widespread felling of green spaces, lack of urban infrastructure capacity, as well as overpopulation. The city, originally designed for 400 thousand inhabitants, now has almost two million people, "Linnik said.

According to him, Almaty is now in the top 5 most polluted cities in the world.

Over the past 40 years, the number of green spaces per person has halved. Today, according to ecologists, out of more than two million trees, almost 25% are in a sick and weakened state," he said.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.