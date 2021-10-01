High wind to batter 6 regions of Kazakhstan

The number of regions in the red zone on the epidemiological situation on COVID-19 has decreased to four in Kazakhstan.

According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions presented on Thursday, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, as well as the Karaganda and Pavlodar regions remain in the red zone.

Shymkent, as well as the Atyrau, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions are in the yellow zone.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions are in the green zone.











