How Kazakhstanis celebrate Orthodox Christmas Day

On January 7, Orthodox Christians in Kazakhstan celebrate Christmas, marking the birth of Jesus Christ according to the Julian calendar, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The author invites readers to explore how Kazakhstanis celebrate this day.





Orthodox Christianity is the second-largest religious group in Kazakhstan, following Islam. It came to Kazakhstan during the Russian Empire’s expansion in the 18th and 19th centuries. Today, Orthodox Christians make up a significant portion of the population.





Despite being a secular state with Islam as the dominant religion, Kazakhstan respects and celebrates its religious diversity, with Orthodox Christmas recognized as a public holiday since 2005.





Celebration





The journey to Christmas begins with the Nativity Fast, a 40-day period of spiritual and physical preparation that concludes on January 6. During the fast, believers abstain from meat, dairy, and indulgent foods while focusing on prayer, repentance, good deeds, and reconciliation with loved ones.





On Christmas Eve, January 6, families prepare sochivo, a dish of boiled grains like wheat or other cereals mixed with poppy seeds, honey, nuts, and dried fruits. This is a very nutritious dish that gives strength to those who have faithfully observed the fast to endure the long Christmas service.





The Christmas service begins on the night of January 6 and continues into the early hours of January 7. Worshippers gather in churches to celebrate the birth of Christ, a time for deep spiritual renewal and a closer connection to God.





A central symbol of the holiday is the Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments, garlands, and a star. Traditional decorations include angels, lanterns and bells. Candles are also lit on this day in honor of the birth of Jesus Christ and to point to the Light of the world.





The Christmas table is a feast of abundance, with meat and fish dishes, pies, salads, and an assortment of sweets. Roasted chicken, duck, and other poultry stuffed with apples are served, along with aspic (a cold meat jelly), a popular dish during the holiday. A roasted pig’s head also makes an appearance, completing the festive spread.





After the festive dinner, as midnight approaches, young people gather in groups and visit homes to keep alive one of the most joyful and ancient customs - the celebration of Koliada. Boys and girls sing festive carols, praising the birth of Christ and wishing prosperity to the household. In return, hosts express their gratitude by offering sweets, treats, or even money.





