Hungary allocates 250 educational grants for Kazakhstanis

26.01.2022, 16:05 11811
Images | depositphotos.com
Hungary will provide Kazakhstanis with 250 educational grants. Our citizens will be able to study free of charge at Hungarian universities thanks to the agreements reached between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Human Resources of the Republic of Hungary as part of the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

Now we are working on improving the rules for the selection of applicants for their education within the framework of such intergovernmental agreements. Benefits will be initiated for socially vulnerable segments of the population, such as children from large families, orphans, children with special educational needs, as well as for applicants from rural areas," said Anuar Zhangozin, Chairman of the Board of the Center for International Programs.

 
The Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program provides Kazakhstanis with 250 grants for the following programs:
 
- the bachelor's program - 110 places;
 
- the master's program - 90 places;
 
- the program "bachelor's + master's" - 30 places;
 
- the doctoral program - 20 places.
 
The grants cover the costs of taking Hungarian language courses, academic studies, dormitory accommodation, medical insurance, and students are also paid a monthly stipend.
 
Training is in English and Hungarian. Applicants undergo a one-year study of the Hungarian language when choosing to study in Hungarian, after which they study according to the chosen program.
 
More detailed information about the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program will be additionally published on the website of the Center for International Programs or on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
JSC "Center for International Programs" is working on the conclusion of new agreements with other countries.
 
In 2021, Kazakhstan has already expanded the geography of the Bolashak international scholarship with new countries. The number of universities for study increased from 138 to 207 for 2021-2023.
 
Domestic flights fully restored in Kazakhstan

26.01.2022, 11:35 12021
In connection with the lifting of the state of emergency on the territory of Kazakhstan, the domestic flights has been fully restored. This was reported by the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
According to MIID, there are currently 605 scheduled flights on 57 domestic routes.
 
Passengers of flights canceled during the state of emergency can apply for a refund of the full cost of tickets, or rebook free of charge to other dates at the place of purchase, the ministry noted.
 

Taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country, flights are operated in accordance with the resolution of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor for Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 3 dated January 13 this year," the press service added.

 
Kazakhstan resumes int'l air service with 25 countries, flies to 76 destinations

26.01.2022, 11:11 12106
As of today Kazakhstan resumed international air service with 25 countries. 257 flights are performed per week, Kazinform cites the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

Almost all international flights to Kazakhstan are resumed. Domestic and international air carriers flying to and from Kazakhstan continue their full services on the schedules posted on their official websites.

Kazakhstan flies to 25 states operating 257 flights per week, it said in a statement. It flies to 76 destinations at large.

Taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country all the sanitary requirements are strictly observed onboard.

 
Kazakhstan logs 11,862 more COVID-19 cases, total at 1,178,559

26.01.2022, 08:10 12191
Kazakhstan confirmed 11,862 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

2,352 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 2,126 in Almaty, 157 in Shymkent, 976 in Akmola region, 467 in Aktobe region, 265 in Almaty region, 477 in Atyrau region, 354 in East Kazakhstan, 194 in Zhambyl region, 420 in West Kazakhstan, 2,058 in Karaganda region, 348 in Kostanay region, 134 in Kyzylorda region, 173 in Mangistau region, 910 in Pavlodar region, 318 in North Kazakhstan, 133 in Turkestan region, bringing the country's tally to 1,1178,559.



 
Quarantine restrictions eased for business in Kazakhstan

25.01.2022, 11:59 19846
Kazakhstan eased quarantine restrictions for business entities. Azhar Giniyat, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, announced this at a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

In order to implement the instructions of the Head of State dated January 21, 2022, the following approaches to reducing restrictions for business entities were also considered and approved at the IDC," the speaker noted.

 
Thus, the further implementation of the Ashyq project at business facilities will continue; restrictions on opening hours have been lifted in all zones, for all facilities that allow visitors with both green and blue status; when using only the green status in Ashyq, regardless of the epidemiological zone; solemn, commemorative, sports events, exhibitions, forums are held without restrictions; the activities of sports complexes, recreational and religious facilities, entertainment facilities, shopping and entertainment centers, and retail chains are not limited.
 
The minister stressed that it is allowed to enter without restrictions if you have a blue status, regardless of the epidemiological zone, to hotels, airports, railway and bus stations, public service centers, branches of Kazpost JSC, banks, catering facilities like canteens, covered markets, educational centers, SPA-centers, beauty salons, inter-regional, intra-regional, city (regular and irregular) transportation.
 
For a number of facilities where visitors with a blue status are allowed to enter, restrictions in the green zone are lifted; in yellow - up to 70%, in red - up to 60%, the occupancy of catering facilities by type of restaurants, cultural facilities, gaming and entertainment facilities for adults and children has been increased.
 

Over the entire period of the pandemic, there has not been such large-scale easing of quarantine measures in all business sectors. And this, in turn, imposes special responsibility and faith in the commitment of business to the implementation of established safe work algorithms," concluded Azhar Giniyat.

 
Recall that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with representatives of the business community, called for a review of quarantine measures against businesses.
 
Kazakhstan reduces COVID-19 quarantine period

25.01.2022, 09:50 20021

Kazakhstan reconsidered the COVID-19 quarantine period," Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

 
The COVID-19 quarantine time for close contacts to people with COVID-19 and asymptomatic cases has reduced from 14 to 10 days. Thereat, if tested negative for COVID-19 on the 7 th day, the quarantine period will also end. Notably, the quarantine time will come to an end on the 10 th day, no PCR test is required.
 
Earlier, the Minister said that since the pandemic outbreak the daily coronavirus cases for the first time ever exceeded 16,000 the nationwide.
 
Since the beginning of the year there were detected 178,000 coronavirus cases. The daily cases exceeded 16,000 for the first time ever due to the Omicron spread and its high transmission.
 
9,016 new COVID-19 cases conformed last 24 hours

25.01.2022, 08:11 20096
Kazakhstan confirmed 9,016 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
1,648 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 1,501 in Almaty, 85 in Shymkent, 998 in Akmola region, 409 in Aktobe region, 396 in Almaty region, 567 in Atyrau region, 229 in East Kazakhstan, 113 in Zhambyl region, 162 in West Kazakhstan, 1,245 in Karaganda region, 223 in Kostanay region, 74 in Kyzylorda region, 177 in Mangistau region, 703 in Pavlodar region, 263 in North Kazakhstan, 123 in Turkestan region, bringing the country's tally to 1,166,697.
 
Student scholarships will increase in Kazakhstan

24.01.2022, 16:26 28336
Images | depositphotos.com
Scholarships for students will be increased in Kazakhstan from the beginning of the academic year, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

From September 1, 2022, on behalf of the Head of State, scholarships for students of Kazakhstani universities will increase by 20%, undergraduates and doctoral students - by 15%," the message says.

 
The ministry also recalled that earlier in September 2021, the amount of scholarships for bachelors had already increased by 20%, for undergraduates and doctoral students - by 15%. Thus, since September 2021, the student scholarship amounted to 31,423 tenge, undergraduates - 76,950 tenge, doctoral students - 172,500 tenge.
 

From September of this year, the scholarship of our students will again increase by 20%. For example, students studying in the pedagogical field of training will begin to receive more than 58 thousand tenge, in other areas - about 37 thousand tenge. The scholarship for undergraduates will increase to 86,987 tenge, doctoral students - up to 195,000 tenge," said the director of the department of higher and postgraduate education of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adlet Toybaev.

 
Kazakh dombra players won competition in Spain

24.01.2022, 14:18 21846
Kazakh dombra players Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz won the instrumental competition in Spain. They reported this on their Instagram page, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
The musicians scored 95 points out of 100 possible in the international distance competition of instrumental performers Music box.
 
Previously, young talents reported that their work is participating in the finals of the competition in Spain, promising to publish a video after the announcement of the results. And now the Kazakhstanis, and all the fans of Temirlan and Yernat, can enjoy their amazing video on their Instagram page.
 
It should be noted that this is not the first victory of the creative duo - in May 2021, it took first place in the international competition Golden Time Talent in the UK.
 
Temirlan was awarded the state scholarship of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy in the field of culture in 2021. In addition, Olzhabay, as well as Yernat Nauryz, became laureates of the state youth award "Daryn" last year.
 
