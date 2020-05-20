Interdepartmental Commission considers epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan

Today at the meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Spread of the Coronavirus chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, issues of the current epidemiological situation in the country were considered.

Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov in his report noted the need for strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements, as in several regions, taking into account the relaxation of quarantine measures, an increase in the incidence rate is observed.

In this regard, the regions were instructed to organize constant monitoring of compliance with sanitary standards at facilities that resumed operations.

As a result of the raids carried out in Nur-Sultan, non-compliance and violation of sanitary standards at 15 construction sites were revealed. Their activities are temporarily suspended until the violations are eliminated.

In addition, taking into account the favorable epidemiological situation, the Interdepartmental Commission decided to resume the work of shopping and entertainment centers (without entertainment centers, food courts, cinemas) and public baths on May 20, 2020, in Nur-Sultan and Petropavlovsk.

The issue of organizing the travel of 1 thousand Kazakhstanis from abroad, mainly our students studying in the Russian Federation, was also considered.

Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov gave a number of specific instructions.













