Israel reports new case of dengue fever
Kazakhstan’s population nears 20 million
We should apply strictest measures: Alikhan Smailov speaks out about drunk and deprived drivers licenses
Behind each figure there are lives and health of people. Unfortunately, we have a very low level of driving culture and discipline. We are toughening criminal and administrative responsibility for traffic offenses. But at the same time, the police still detain thousands of drunk drivers and those who have previously been deprived of their driving license. Undoubtedly, the strictest measures should be applied to such offenders," Alikhan Smailov said.
Even in populated areas there are sections of roads and streets without lighting, crosswalks, signs and traffic lights. All this leads to casualties, including among children. Therefore, our main task in this area is to develop systemic measures to improve road safety, reduce accidents and deaths," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
It is also necessary to work out the issue of abolishing the possibility of independent training of drivers of vehicles. This step has not justified itself. Together with the Ministry of Digital Development it is necessary to ensure the quality of license exams," Alikhan Smailov said.
Kazakhstan to launch 170 new projects in food industry, machine building and metallurgy this year
Within the framework of the Industrialization Map, 170 projects in the food industry, construction industry, machine building, metallurgy and other sectors are planned to be commissioned this year. This will create about 12.5 thousand permanent jobs," Prime Minister said.
This work will involve the maximum use of domestic resources, as well as the potential of off-take contracts," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Its implementation will allow to increase production in this sphere more than 2 times, increase exports almost 3 times and investments in fixed assets 1.5 times," Alikhan Smailov said.
In general, all the main directions and tasks for the development of the manufacturing sector have already been outlined. Now it is necessary to ensure their active implementation," Prime Minister emphasized.
Astana Opera Is Changing the Cultural Image of the Capital
These theatrical beauties recently turned up on the streets. To be honest, we were not particularly interested in opera and ballet productions before, but the billboards attracted our attention. It was interesting to see what was currently being staged at the capital’s opera house. My wife and I purchased tickets to the ballet La Sylphide and were very impressed by the performance we saw. I think that the Astana Akimat together with the Astana Opera are doing a good educational work," the city resident Darkhan Tuleuov shared.
Most of Karaganda city left without electricity
West Kazakhstan to start selling saiga meat
The animals will be driven into corral nets and will be kept there. Nobody will shoot them. This work is set to being in the first decade of October," Rakhymzhanov added.
Puss in Boots Strides across Astana
Working on an opera for a children’s audience places a special responsibility on its production team and performers, since in this case the performance is intended to be educational in nature, instill in children moral and ethical values, develop artistic taste and introduce them to the world of musical theatre. In my opinion, staging for young audiences is much more difficult in all respects. A different principle of acting is used here, because if the children do not believe what is happening onstage, they will be distracted," the director shares. "In the production we used projections and created hand-drawn animations of various interesting characters. For example, the image of the Ogre was created using a beautiful costume, but his transformation into a lion and a mouse were depicted thanks to projections. Fortunately, we managed to get the message across and during the premiere the children followed the action with bated breath, and the applause showed how warmly they greeted the performers."
Of course, the production process with child artists has its own special aspects. On the one hand, working with them is very interesting. The younger the children are, the more authentic their acting is, the more sincere their belief in what they are doing. However, on the other hand, there are certain difficulties involved: the composition of the team changes, someone might leave, someone might forget something, and each time we start reworking the material from scratch. Here I should also mention the work of the author of the musical edition, Alikhan Idrissov. He perfectly orchestrated the arrangement of the score for children’s voices, while preserving the composer’s original idea and musical dramaturgy," Yerenbak Toikenov concluded.
First snow falls in Markakol Nature Reserve in E Kazakhstan region
