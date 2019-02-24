Japan dumps 11,500 tonnes of radioactive water in ocean

Almaty. April 5. Kazakhstan Today - Japanese officials on Monday began dumping massive amounts of radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean in order to create space for additional highly radioactively contaminated water, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Engineers struggling to steam radiation leaks at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant have dumped 11,500 tonnes of radioactive water into the sea in their ongoing battle to restore control over its crippled reactors, The Telegraph reported.



The low-level radioactive water was released into the Pacific Ocean on Monday to create space for more highly contaminated water.



"We have no choice but to safely release water tainted with radioactive materials into the ocean as a safety measure," said Yukio Edano, Japan's chief cabinet secretary.



Engineers were also planning to build a giant silk curtain in the ocean to contain contamination, the latest in a string of increasingly desperate measures.



Powdered bath salts were also being used to turn the water a milky white in order to help trace the source of radiation leaks, while sawdust and newspapers were earlier mixed with polymers and cement over the weekend, in an unsuccessful bid to seal a crack.



The Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operators of the plant, said that the release of radioactive water would pose no health risks to humans, since it would dilute swiftly in the ocean.



Fukushima Daiichi's crucial cooling functions were knocked out by last month's tsunami, forcing workers to spray water on to the reactors to prevent them from overheating.



However, this led to a build-up of radioactive water inside the plant which now needs to be released.



"There is a need to release already stored water in order to accept the additional waste water," a spokesman for TEPCO said.



AFP reports the new dumping procedure began shortly after 7 p.m. local time, and is expected to take several days. AFP noted a TEPCO official fought back tears during a television appearance, stating: "We have already caused such pain and nuisance to local residents. We cannot express how sorry we are to have to impose another burden."



