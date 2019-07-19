Kaskasu ski resort development debated

Photo: press service of the Turkestan region administration

The roundtable on the development of Kaskasu ski resort took place on July 13 at the Eco Village Kaskasu, Turkestan region, with the participation of international experts, the press service of the Turkestan region administration reports.

State bodies, experts of international companies such as Dianeige France, STEM International France, inspectors of the international ski federations of Kazakhstan and Russia, MND GroupFrance, Kazakhstan’s Geodata Plus, ASP Project Company took part in the discussions.

The goal of the roundtable is to discuss the project involving international experts, to put forward proposals and opinions.

The resort consists of two key zones: the upper base with mountain skiing infrastructure (skiing runs, cableways, cable hoists, service buildings) at the height of 1,910 to 3,200 meters, and the ground base to accommodate hotels, restaurants, an aqua park, alpine villages, sports and playgrounds at the height of 1,600 to 1,900 meters.

Construction of the up-to-date mountain ski resort is expected to give an impulse to the development of mass ski mountaineering in the region, raise competitiveness and quality of services of the country’s tourism industry, create new workplaces, develop social infrastructure and raise investment attractiveness of the region.

