Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his greetings to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Orthodox Easter, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The Kazakh President said: "This bright holiday represents spiritual renewal and purification, offering hope and joy to all who believe. It’s deeply symbolic that Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox Christians mark Easter on the same Sunday this year".





Tokayev highlighted the role of Christianity and other religions in the everyday life of the society.





Upholding the high humanist principles, Easter traditions have long been promoting family values and greater unity and solidarity within the nation, encouraging kindness and accord, he said.





The President of Kazakhstan expressed his confidence that the nationwide unity, mutual understanding and harmony between representatives of all ethnic groups and religions will secure sustainable progress of Kazakhstan.