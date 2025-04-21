20.04.2025, 10:30 6106
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his greetings to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Orthodox Easter, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh President said: "This bright holiday represents spiritual renewal and purification, offering hope and joy to all who believe. It’s deeply symbolic that Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox Christians mark Easter on the same Sunday this year".
Tokayev highlighted the role of Christianity and other religions in the everyday life of the society.
Upholding the high humanist principles, Easter traditions have long been promoting family values and greater unity and solidarity within the nation, encouraging kindness and accord, he said.
The President of Kazakhstan expressed his confidence that the nationwide unity, mutual understanding and harmony between representatives of all ethnic groups and religions will secure sustainable progress of Kazakhstan.
18.04.2025, 10:39 24786
Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has pushed back against reports that his detainment in France last summer forced the messaging platform to begin complying with European regulations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Durov addressed what he called a false claim published by a French newspaper. "Yesterday, a French newspaper claimed that my detainment in France last summer ‘finally’ forced Telegram to comply with European rules," he wrote, calling the allegation "false" because "Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws."
The information about this legal way to reach us could be obtained on our apps, website or just by googling ‘telegram EU police’ - long before my detainment in France. Why the French courts and police had been ignoring this process clearly defined by EU law is still a mystery to us, but it’s unfair to say that Telegram somehow ignored European rules. Paradoxically, it was French law enforcement that for some reason had been ignoring them," Durov said.
He continued, saying that "misinformation" will not be tolerated by him: "I love France and respect its police force, so I didn’t want to embarrass anyone by pointing out the above. But I cannot ignore when such obvious misinformation about Telegram is spread."
Durov added that Telegram has consistently invested in legal compliance and "in the EU in particular, we always start preparing to comply with laws years before they even come into force."
Back in August 2024, Durov was detained in Paris on August 24, spent four days in custody, and appeared in court. The investigation revolved around the alleged involvement in offenses spanning 12 different charges, with French authorities believing Telegram was used in connection to these crimes. In his first statement after the detention, Durov also pointed out that media portrayals of Telegram are "absolutely untrue."
17.04.2025, 20:56 24321
Script for Genealogy of Kazakh Khans added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register
Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Karin on Thursday announced the inscription of the script for the genealogy of Kazakh Khans (Khandar Shezhiresi) on the UNESCO Memory of the World International Register, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The news comes as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged efforts to preserve the unique documentary heritage of the country at the fourth edition of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress).
Spanning over three meters, the scroll-shaped script Khandar Shezhiresi was written in the 18th century. This valuable artifact with UNESCO recognition shows the deep roots of Kazakh steppe rulers, helps understand the origins of historical figures and their interaction with other nations in the period from the 6th to 19th centuries, said State Counselor Karin.
UNESCO already added the scripts written by Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and his apprentices, archival materials of the Nevada Semey international antinuclear movement as well as the Aral Sea archival fonds to its Memory of the World (MoW) Register.
17.04.2025, 15:06 24106
Kazakhstan unveils first-ever individual breast milk bank
The perinatology and pediatric cardiac surgery center of Almaty city for the first time ever launched a new project, the individual breast milk bank, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.
The important social project is initiated by the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and is implemented by AYALA Charitable Fund. It is called to save the lives of the most vulnerable patients, such as prematurely-born babies and infants with special medical needs who cannot get their own mother's milk.
The individual breast milk bank is an important initiative to provide newborns who need intensive care treatment with life-saving breast milk. It is also crucial to support mothers whose babies are staying in intensive care units.
Breast milk will be pumped out into sterile individual containers. Containers will be labelled with the baby's name, date and time of collection under the supervision of a nurse. Raw breast milk will be stored in a freezer at -18…-20 °С or a refrigerator at 4 ± 2 °С.
The Ministry plans to open such banks in perinatal centers of Kazakhstan that treat women with high-risk pregnancies and preterm babies and infants with low birth weight.
17.04.2025, 12:08 23891
New flight Osh - Almaty to be opened on May 28
A new flight connecting the cities of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan, will be opened on May 28, Kabar reports.
According to JSC Airports of Kyrgyzstan, the flights will be operated by Air Astana four times a week: on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The flight will be operated on modern Airbus family aircraft, 132 seats in economy class, 16 seats in business class," said Air Astana regional manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Alibek Berikbosynov.
16.04.2025, 09:11 39286
Kazakhstan’s Almaty to spend over KZT 144 mln for tick prevention
Parks, squares and forest areas in the city of Almaty will be treated with insecticides for tick control, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The first stage of tick prevention will cover over 2,300 hectares, including eight forest areas up to 1,764,900 hectares, 101 city parks, and a square stretching over 601.6 hectares, deputy head of the city sanitary and epidemiological control department.
The total area subject to disinfection is 4,733,12 hectares. The city will spend 144,152,000 tenge to fight the tick spread.
She said various insecticides are used for tick control. This year, the city purchased up to 3,579,600 liters of Cypermethrin to eliminate disease-causing insects.
The department urges everyone to wear closed-toed shoes and light-colored clothing, use repellents on their bodies and clothes, and check their clothes for ticks during and after walks. Seek medical attention not later than four days after a tick bite.
15.04.2025, 12:26 38946
New flight to connect Samarkand and Turkistan
A new flight will soon be launched en route Samarkand - Turkistan, UzA reports.
Kazakhstan’s airline will start operating regular flights between Samarkand and Turkistan in May 2025. This will expand cooperation between the two regions in the trade, socioeconomic, and tourism spheres.
Flights will contribute to strengthening economic ties and developing tourism between the two regions.
14.04.2025, 22:40 47781
Schoolboy from Astana wins Asian Zonal 3.4 Chess Championship
Images | kazchess.kz
Aldiyar Ansat, a 10th-grade student from Astana-based School Lyceum No 70 has claimed gold medal at the Asian Zonal 3.4 Chess Championship - the official qualifying tournament for the FIDE World Cup, Kazinform News Agency learned from the city mayor’s office.
The event brought together the best chess players from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.
The 15-year-old prodigy will represent Central Asian region at the FIDE World Cup in New Delhi, India.
It is worth noting that this is not the first time the talented student has appeared on the world stage - Aldiyar Ansat has already become a prize winner of Asian and world championships.
According to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, World Cup qualification tickets were awarded to:
Women: Afruza Khamdamova (Uzbekistan), Elnaz Kaliakhmet (Kazakhstan), Meruert Kamalidenova (Kazakhstan).
Men: Aldiyar Ansat (Kazakhstan), Satbek Akhmedinov (Kazakhstan), Alisher Suleymenov (Kazakhstan), and Mukhammadzokhid Suyarov (Uzbekistan).
14.04.2025, 11:51 46341
Mangistau region to build visitor center to boost tourism
Laying of the capsule at the start of construction of a new tourist project took place in Bozzhyra Gorge in Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Governor Nurdaulet Kilybai attended the ceremony.
He reminded the Head of State set a task to boost tourism in historical and picturesque sites, such as Bozzhyra. He said the goal is to turn this place into a modern tourist center while preserving its historical and sacred roots. The project is expected to develop the tourist potential of the region and give impetus to its economic growth.
The project provides for the construction of 17 glamping pavilions, 50 hotel rooms, a visitor center up to 450 square meters and a café in ethnic style. It will be built using private funds of the domestic investors, Pana Asia. According to the project authors, the visitor center will fully comply with ecological requirements and sustainable tourism principles. The complex, called to boost the tourist potential of the region, will be commissioned by 2027.
Besides, the governor surveyed the progress of construction of a motorway service area covering 12 hectares. This area on the way to Bozzhyra will be put into service in 2026.
