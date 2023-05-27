Kassym and Jomart twins born in Aktobe

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan
In 2023, the power shortage, according to estimates, may reach 1.4 GW," said Tyutebayev. "Over the past five years, the level of electricity consumption has increased by 9.4 percent. New power generation facilities are launched, but at a much slower rate due to the lack of financing and low tariffs. Because of this, the load on the existing cogeneration plants is growing. Their wear and tear lead to frequent accidents, such as in Ekibastuz, Rudny, Ridder, Temirtau."
The kind of shortages we have now don't happen overnight. They take years to emerge and for that, we need to have the relevant consumption. And this is a very large consumption for our energy system. It could not have grown so quickly as a result of natural growth", - the expert believes.
With the gradual decline of the coal era, in addition to renewable energy, we will have to think about sources of reliable baseline energy generation. Already by 2030, Kazakhstan will have a shortage of electricity. Global experience suggests the most optimal way out is peaceful nuclear power. The question is not simple, so its solution must be approached rationally, without speculation and emotion", - said Tokayev in his address in September 2021.
Now several bids are considered, it is a French company, a Korean company, there is an offer from Chinese partners, from Russian partners", - Satkaliyev in April.
If we talk about the experience of construction and the number of units and efficient plants currently under construction in the world, Rosatom has a definite leadership. If we talk about power equipment, of course, French companies are the leaders here," - he explained.
Exactly the same stations are now being built in Egypt and Türkiye and are proving their effectiveness. But, nevertheless, we must also take into account the geopolitical aspects of construction. At the moment, we cannot say who will finally win the tender", - he said.
The victorious Spartacus launched a tour to Almaty
First of all, the greatest compliment for a performance is when the critic, who watches and judges professionally, is impressed as a regular viewer. I just left the performance and I can safely say that the Astana Opera has clearly shown its status as the main theatre of the country. By itself, Spartacus is a male ballet, but I would like to emphasize how much the level of the female corps de ballet has grown in terms of style, in terms of hands, school, ensemble - a sign of high professionalism. I would like to note a very careful and respectful attitude to Yuri Grigorovich’s choreography, in which there is no "water", no incomprehensible pantomime scenes, everything is done perfectly. The preservation of all this is the merit of the répétiteurs and the artistic director of the ballet company. And above all, the preservation of nuances, because here everything is a dance, in this dramatic ballet every pirouette and jump carries a dramatic meaning", - the renowned ballet critic Flyura Mussina noted.
I saw Bakhtiyar Adamzhan at the premiere in June 2014, then he was still a very young Spartacus, but now he has brought a lot of psychological nuances to his portrayal. His Spartacus has gained strength, matured, everything was played out dramatically, the jumps had their own meaning - this is the jump of victory, the jump of a warrior. There is no need to talk about the charisma of this dancer for a long time, because everyone knows it, but his ability to fill not only the stage, but the entire auditorium with his energy is astounding. I think that this is truly his part, he is growing in it and today he has achieved an excellent result. Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Madina Unerbayeva have a wonderful duet, they feel each other very well and complement each other. Madina is the indisputable prima of the opera house, since she is a very smart ballerina, it can be seen, and in this portrayal she is laconic and precise. Their duet was reminiscent of a blockbuster, we are used to admiring ballet, delighting in its beauty, marveling at jumps, and here was an exciting action in three acts - a global, monumental story that even refers to the modern day, and at the same time - an eternal story of love, duty, justice and military honor. Aigerim Beketayeva’s Aegina was very interesting, because Aigerim is a unique artist, she does everything in her own way. Her Aegina is unlike any other. The character interpretation she created was touching, enthralling and convincing. And even at the end she brought in her own theme, Aegina does everything in the name of love for Crassus. This is her special talent, and it is wonderful that it is being preserved and treated with care in the opera house. I would like to mention separately the corps de ballet, but rather it is the body of the performance. Both the female and male cast, common scenes - the dancers performed Grigorovich’s choreography in a filigree, delicately nuanced manner, he would be happy", - the ballet critic concluded.
We brought a rather complex program: a grand, large-scale production of Spartacus. I wanted to show this particular ballet, because we have good performers - an outstanding Spartacus - Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, who is regularly invited to other countries, to famous theatrical venues, we have an excellent Crassus - Arman Urazov, he feels his part well. Wonderful principal dancers, our stars - Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva", - Altynai Asylmuratova said.
I am delighted, I did not expect to see such a high level of performance, I knew that there would be a good soloist, but that the entire company dances beautifully, a magnificent corps de ballet - it was a discovery for me. Soloist Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is a star, he even shines. Incidentally, the last time I saw him was in Schéhérazade, and he was resplendent, gracing the entire performance. Today, the soloists have created a true celebration for us, I would like to extend my thanks to them", - the viewer Yuliya shared.
The ballet company has done a wonderful job, there is simply nothing to find fault with, I am very glad that I attended this performance. My impressions are grand, the soloists are magnificent - Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, the male cast - Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Arman Urazov keep the bar high. Grigorovich’s production, of course, is familiar to us, we watched it at the Bolshoi Theatre. He is a brilliant choreographer, so marks are unnecessary here, only one big thanks to the company and teachers", - Tamara Malbekova, a famous ballerina, teacher of the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School, emphasized.
We are very fortunate that Spartacus staged by Yuri Grigorovich was finally seen on our stage. It is important that we can perceive our Almaty version, as well, which also has its advantages, but this performance, of course, is brilliant. Spartacus Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is the best dancer today, this has long been recognized, including by a number of international competitions. He tours all over the world with his signature parts. The beautiful Aegina in the ballet company is Aigerim Beketayeva, a wonderful ballerina, very fluid, expressive, an exceptionally joyful ballerina. Despite the fact that she is a lyrical ballerina, she is very good here. Phrygia Madina Unerbayeva is a famous dancer who studied with Farida Koigeldinova, who unfortunately passed away, and this is her only pupil who remained in Kazakhstan. And she bears the name of her teacher with dignity and honor", - the Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, teacher, ballet dancer Eduard Malbekov noted.
2.8 million children to be covered by summer rest and recuperation this year
In a few days the school year will end and the summer vacations will begin. All children are looking forward to a bright and interesting holiday. Therefore, we must create the conditions for their full recreation and health improvement, and obtaining new knowledge", - Alikhan Smailov said.
There are few interesting and meaningful activities. Their quality is not provided. Children in rural areas are left without proper attention", - Alihan Smailov pointed out.
During the organized vacation, children must be guaranteed complete safety. The Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergencies, Education, Health, and regional Akims should ensure the smooth operation of the relevant services", - the Prime Minister said.
Particular attention must be paid to leisure time of rural children. Sports grounds, development centers should be equipped for them, and recreational and cultural activities should be organized", - Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
All measures to eliminate fires taken in Abay region - Government session
As we can see, this is a real threat. The main thing is that the danger to settlements has been removed. The situation is becoming predictable. The fire must be finally localized and completely extinguished. This is a common task for the Akimat, the Ministries of Emergency Situations and Ecology", - Alikhan Smailov said.
The Ministry of Ecology together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations should conduct an audit of the territory of the reserve "Semei ormany" to completely eliminate the sources of fire and smoldering, to assess the damage from the fire", - the Head of the Government stressed.
