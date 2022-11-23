This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh capital enters ranking of Smart Centres Index
President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty
Akhmet Baiturssynov made an invaluable contribution to the development of the Kazakh society. He is the author of the Kazakh alphabet, the first Kazakh alphabet book. Being an editor of Kazakh newspaper, he laid the foundation for the development of the Kazakh press. Akhmet Baiturssynov is the teacher of the nation. All over the world, he is known as an outstanding scholar and enlightener, who worked hard for the benefit of unity and integrity of our Motherland, devoting all his strength to serving the Kazakh people. The deepest patriotism of the teacher of the nation, his worthy life serve as a vivid example for the younger generation," said the Head of State.
7 tons of personal protective equipment brought by UNICEF to Kazakhstan healthcare facilities
Supporting the health sector in the prevention and control of infectious diseases has been a priority for UNICEF in Kazakhstan for two decades now. Kazakhstan has achieved great success in the control and prevention of nosocomial infections. UNICEF continues to support the Government's work in this area. We hope that our supplies will help healthcare facilities to provide safe medical care to children and their families," said the Representative of UNICEF in Kazakhstan, Arthur van Diesen.
WE ARE THE WORLD exhibition to take place for the first time in Kazakhstan
Today’s children are the leaders of tomorrow. Therefore, our task is to help children from different countries to unite, and everyone understands the language of art," Stephanie Gaspard, President of the International Association and founder of the project "We Are the World", said.
I am happy that now there will be an annual exhibition of children’s drawings in Kazakhstan that is held in such venues as the Louvre in Paris. Previously, our children did not have such an opportunity," the official representative of the exhibition "We Are the World" in Kazakhstan, Ardak Mukhamadiyeva, noted.
- a prestigious platform where art connoisseurs and viewers will see his/her work;
- certificate of participation in an international exhibition;
- achievements in extracurricular activities that will be needed when applying to universities;
- invaluable experience of participating in an international competition;
- a competent jury will select the laureates of the exhibition;
- gifts from the sponsor will be awarded to the laureates.
Chinese-born Kazakh actress wins Flying Apsaras Awards
Environmental activists gather 30,000 tons of waste
Kazakh film receives top prize of META Film Fest in Dubai
Scientists and experts to discuss cryosphere and related hazards at conf in Almaty
TikTok to operate in Kazakh language
We see a great number of musicians, teachers, young moms, who create new content on the platform. We intend to be closer to our community, for this reason we are opening an office in Kazakhstan this fall. We will be happy to release more projects in collaboration with educational organizations, governmental structures, making the content more interesting and useful," she said and confirmed that the app will soon be functioning in the Kazakh language.
TikTok is quite popular in Kazakhstan, in many respects, thanks to its creative audience," Anastasia Panina added.
