Kazakh Head of State Tokayev arrives in Almaty for working visit
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the city of Almaty for a working visit, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Tomorrow, the Kazakh President is to visit a number of infrastructure and social facilities, to get familiarized with the plans of the city’s administration office to develop the road and transport system.
A meeting on seismologic safety is also expected.
Astana Opera’s Soloist Gave Fifteen Performances at Hungarian State Opera
Astana Opera’s soloist Azat Malik, laureate of the Daryn State Youth Award and numerous international competitions, recently returned from Budapest. There, at the invitation of Hungarian State Opera, he gave a series of performances of Puccini’s La Bohème as Schaunard with great success. On January 26, the young baritone, together with Astana Opera’s principal soloist, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak, will perform works by Kazakh composers in the French city of Belfort with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera press office reports.
Azat Malik is a graduate of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy.
I debuted at Hungarian State Opera as Barnaba in Ponchielli’s opera La Gioconda. After that I performed Escamillo in Bizet’s Carmen, when I was studying at the Master’s program at the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music," the performer said. "In 2021, having become a laureate of the second prize at the Éva Marton International Singing Competition, I received another invitation to perform at the opera house. I was lucky enough to present Schaunard in Puccini’s La Bohème."
At the end of last year and the beginning of 2024, Astana Opera’s young soloist once again took the stage of one of Europe’s most famous opera houses as the beloved character.
La Bohème is an opera with music that is stunning in its harmony, with playful, light leitmotifs of characters that carelessly live for the moment, trusting their fate. There is no main soloist here, as the specificity lies in teamwork. There is no static in this opera, and constant actions follow one another, which is what interested me in this production. I have already sung more than 15 performances at Hungarian State Opera, and I also perform the part of the painter Marcello at my native Astana Opera," Azat Malik mentions.
According to the singer, the Hungarian audience loves opera and La Bohème, in particular, very much. That is why tickets get sold out long before the performances.
La Bohème is one of the most popular operas in the world, and Hungarian State Opera is always full of excited viewers," the soloist noted. "The production was already announced last spring, and the tickets for December and January were completely sold out in summer."
Azat shared that his Hungarian colleagues, who are all great professionals, helped him with everything, so that he did not feel any discomfort while performing abroad:
They showed interest in our opera house and in Kazakh culture. It was a tremendous pleasure for me to tell them about Astana and our country and to show video materials. Many of them are already planning a visit here."
Azat Malik will have another opportunity to tell foreigners about Kazakhstan very soon. On January 26, as part of the tour to the French city of Belfort, he will perform together with Astana Opera’s principal soloist, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak. Incidentally, the singers have already performed La Bohème together and Azat considers Bibigul one of his favourite stage partners.
The concert program, prepared for the French audience, features works by Puccini, Lehár, Korngold, Giordano, as well as Kazakh national composers. The European viewers will have an opportunity to get to know the creative work by Mukan Tulebayev (Baqyt Valsi), Serik Yerkimbekov (Zher Aspan, Darkhan Dala), as well as folk music art (Aqqurai arranged by Gaziza Zhubanova, Alqonyr).
In general, graduates of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, created with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, are in demand on the world stage. They regularly perform abroad with great success, bringing glory to Kazakh art.
Mother of twins welcomes triplets in Kazakh capital
The first triplets were born in the Kazakh capital this year at hospital No.2, Kazinform News Agency cites the city akimat’s press service.
Azar Kabitova weclomes triplet boys just two years after giving birth to twin girls after her first baby. The babies were born weighing 3,000 grams, 2,300 grams and 2,500 grams on the 34th week of gestation.
Today, on January 24, the mother of six and her newborn babies are expected to leave home.
Kazakhstan resumes flights to Russia's Novosibirsk
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air will resume flights from its Ust-Kamenogorsk city to Russian Novosibirsk on January 25, 2024, Trend reports.
Flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, as scheduled. Connecting flights from Astana to Novosibirsk via Ust-Kamenogorsk are also launched.
This air service will contribute to the development of our economic relations between countries as well as the promotion of tourism," the company said.
The flights will be operated on Canadian-made De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 new-generation aircraft.
Heart-shaped image of Astana released by Russian space agency
Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, released an out-of-this-world image of Astana in the shape of a heart from an exceptional viewpoint, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko shared the image of the Kazakh capital taken from space through Rosmoscos' official Telegram channel.
In the Telegram post Kononenko noted that when the night falls everything changes - some things fall asleep, other things come to life and shine brighter than starts. Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, is a bright example in that respect.
If you take a closer look, the nighttime outlines of the city resemble a heart," he wrote.
Kazakhstan to switch to single time zone Mar 1
Kazakhstan will switch to the single time zone at 00:00 on March 1, 2024, to introduce the UTC+05.00 time throughout the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the decree as of November 23, 2000, the akimats of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities, as well as Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetysu, and Ulytau regions, have to turn the clock back an hour in the night of February 29th to March 1st at 00.00.
As of today, there are two time zones in Kazakhstan UTC+5 and UTC+6. The greater part of Kazakhstan but for the western regions is situated in the UTC+6 time zone.
Meeting of Aida Balayeva and Gennaro Sangiuliano
Today, as part of the Head of State’s visit to Italy, the Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva met with the Minister of Culture of Italy Gennaro Sangiuliano, Astana Opera press office reports.
During the meeting, issues of interaction between Italy and Kazakhstan in the field of art were discussed and a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed.
One of the main topics was the establishment of a restoration center on the basis of the National Museum in Kazakhstan and the possibility of organizing joint master classes and training for specialists from our countries.
The parties also have a mutual interest in organizing cross-tours of opera houses in Kazakhstan and Italy.
The Italian minister also showed interest in cooperation in the field of cinematography and the exchange of experience between cinematographic communities of our countries, as well as joint production of films.
We also remind you that the Italian Embassy also plans to hold an exhibition of the original painting by Leonardo da Vinci La Bella Principessa in Kazakhstan.
Opera Academy's New Soloists Win Over the Capital
The second season of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy is in full swing. Young artists will take part in the performance Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, and in early February the singers will perform the concert version of Tchaikovsky’s opera Iolanta. The story of a young beauty who miraculously regained her eyesight will be presented at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. The academy’s soloists will perform the great composer’s last opera together with the opera house’s symphony orchestra and choir, Astana Opera press office reports.
Iolanta was performed at Astana Opera for the first time by the first graduating class of the academy’s attendees. The premiere took place last year, and Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet, became the music director and conductor of the performance.
Preparations for Iolanta are in full swing," the conductor says. "This is one of the most complex masterpieces in the history of opera, so the academy attendees approached the upcoming performance with great responsibility. All our young singers are very talented, and I am convinced that we will succeed."
Working with a conductor is a fundamental skill for an opera singer.
Every performer must be able to collaborate with the conductor and understand the musical concept of the opera," notes Aisulu Tani, executive director of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. "The conductor selects opera parts according to the vocal types, and works on phrasing, portrayal, dynamics, and musical nuances together with the singer. One might say, it brings all the participants in the performance together, so the soloists must understand the Maestro perfectly."
Another core subject for young opera soloists is solo singing. The artists work with a teacher on vocal technique, breathing, performance and portrayal. The coach helps them choose the right repertoire.
Along with this, three foreign languages are studied at the academy. The main one is Italian, since the majority of the operatic repertoire is performed in this language. Italian is also considered the international language of opera: singers also communicate with foreign conductors and stage directors in it. In addition, the academy teaches German and French, and the majority of academy participants speak Kazakh.
Among the compulsory disciplines is dance. It helps to develop beautiful gait and posture, and improves plastique. Often there are different types of dances in operas: waltz, mazurka and others, which the artists must be familiar with.
Modern opera houses require mastery of a wide range of skills," Aisulu Tani emphasizes. "An opera singer’s performance is not limited to the reproduction of certain notes. In addition to vocal mastery, performers must move beautifully, dance, master acting skills, and "live" onstage. The acting course gives young soloists the opportunity to get rid of tension, loosen up, and get the feel of their character portrayals more organically."
Practice plays a major role in improving skills. Therefore, the opera academy program includes participation in concerts and performances. Young singers gain enormous experience by taking the stage together with Astana Opera’s principal soloists.
The academy opens up great opportunities for us, including performing on the country’s main stage. This is an important step for the development of a creative career," Merei Kadyrkhanov, soloist of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, shares. "At the moment we are preparing Tchaikovsky’s one-act opera Iolanta, in which I will perform the role of Vaudémont. This work is complex both musically and dramatically. With the help of our coaches and conductor, I think we will achieve all creative goals and delight our viewers."
Since the beginning of the course, the academy attendees have already performed in front of the audience with two concerts at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall: Bravo, Opera! and New Year’s Impromptu. After Iolanta, the young vocalists will begin preparing for the premiere of Donizetti’s opera Il Campanello, and will also continue the concert series The Astana Opera International Opera Academy Presents… Performing Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni at the opera house’s Grand Hall is planned for the end of the season.
Let us remind you that the Astana Opera International Opera Academy is a unique project that has no analogues in the country. Its work is aimed at improving the performing arts, and it is an important part of Astana Opera’s development. The academy operates with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Measles situation remains unfavorable in 3 Kazakh regions as cases continue to grow
Kazakh health minister Azhar Giniyat spoke about the epidemiological situation with measles in the country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Majilis, the minister said that the measles incidence has been down 11% across the country.
The number of measles cases has been on the downspring in the country’s 10 regions in the past three weeks. The measles situation is stabilizing, remains flat in seven regions, said Giniyat.
According to her, three regions of the country see the situation with measles unfavorable, as the number of cases grows.
They include Aktobe, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions. Under-vaccination remains in these regions, with the coverage of the people with vaccines the lowest countrywide, said the Kazakh health minister.
