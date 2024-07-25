Kazakh President awards Barys Order to singer Pantelei Kesoglu  

Tell a friend

The National Accreditation Centre of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Commerce and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a meeting on July 9, attended by Chen Haiyan, Deputy Director General of the Certification Supervision Department of the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China (SAMR), Zhang Wei, Director of the Certification Quality Division of the Certification Supervision Department of SAMR, and Yang Zhe, Senior Engineer of the Accreditation Supervision Department of China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





On behalf of the NAC management and staff, the guests were welcomed by Yerzhan Karasayev, Deputy Director General of NAC.





Your working visit to Kazakhstan gives a new impetus to the development of economic ties between our countries. said the NAC representative. - China is a historical neighbour and strategic partner of Kazakhstan, and strengthening cooperation in accreditation is a vivid evidence of good neighbourliness and growing mutual understanding between the two countries. The visit of representatives of the accreditation and certification system of China shows mutual understanding in the presence of common goals in the field of quality, care for the end user, reducing barriers to trade and a favourable economic future of the two countries".





Interaction in the field of accreditation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China is carried out within the framework of international accreditation organisations ILAC (accreditation of laboratories) and IAF (accreditation of certification bodies), of which NAC and СNAS are members.





In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between NAC and СNAS was signed on 26 October 2019 in Frankfurt am Main. As part of the document, NAC has submitted a request to СNAS to jointly organise a series of training workshops and internships on ISO/IEC 17020, ISO 21001, EN 9100, ISO 3900, ISO 7101, ISO/IEC 17043 and ISO 15189 in early 2024.





At the meeting with the Chinese side, agreements were reached on holding internships with the participation of Kazakh and Chinese experts on international standards: ISO/IEC 17043 in Kazakhstan until the end of July this year; on ISO 15189 and ISO 39001 in Kazakhstan, ISO/IEC 17020 and ISO 21001 in China in the second half of 2024.





During the meeting, the parties confirmed their constant readiness for co-operation, exchange of experience, development of accreditation opportunities for the benefit of the economies of the two countries.





Then there was a visit to the subject of accreditation of NAC, during which the Chinese guests got acquainted with the activities of LLP "Baltic Control" and discussed the harmonisation of standards to increase exports of Kazakhstani goods to the People's Republic of China.