22.07.2024, 10:20 4206
Kazakh President awards Barys Order to singer Pantelei Kesoglu
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the Barys Order of Class 1 to Kazakhstani singer Pantelei Kesoglu, Akorda reports.
The Head of State signed the decree awarding Pantelei Kesoglu the Barys Order of Class 1 for his huge contribution to the promotion of culture and variety art.
Borin in 1939, Pantelei (Laki) Kesoglu is a famed Kazakhstani singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, people’s artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
22.07.2024, 18:12 2171
Money laundering and large bribe: Ex-deputy chairman of National Security Committee suspected under another 2 articles
Daulet Yergozhin, ex-deputy of ex-Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov, is suspected under another two articles of the Criminal Code, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Security Committee, in relation to Yergozhin, the investigation is ongoing as per Paragraph 3 of Part 3 of Article 218 "Legalization (laundering) of money and other property obtained by crime," and Paragraph 4, Part 4, Article 266 "Receiving an especially large bribe" of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.
Details of the pre-trial investigation are not disclosed as per Part 1, Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Earlier, some mass media reported that Daulet Yergozhin is suspected of being involved in the leakage of Kazakhstanis’ confidential data to Chinese GitHub services.
On April 24, 2023, the Interdistrict Criminal Court of Astana announced a verdict against Karim Massimov and his former deputies. Daulet Yergozhin was recognized guilty for violent seizure of power, abuse of power and official authority. He was imprisoned for 15 years with lifelong deprivation of the right to hold positions in civil service.
18.07.2024, 12:41 9181
Atyrau region faces black widow spider invasion with 90 camels already killed
485 camels were bitten by black widow spiders or karakurts in Atyrau region in June-July which led to death of 90 animals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The owners of fallen cattle are facing 65,211,200 tenge worth damage. 89 animals are receiving treatment now, and another 306 have been recovered due to symptomatic treatment procedures.
Since the beginning of the summer, Atyrau region has observed increase in the number of black widow spiders, which attack not only animals, but also people.
Thus, six residents of the region including two children got into an intensive care unit after being bitten by karakurts, mgorod.kz reported on July 10.
Black widow or karakurt is one of dangerous species of black spiders. It does not attack animals or humans unless disturbed. Karakurt’s venom is more dangerous than snake’s. The bite of karakurt often produces muscle pain, which spreads through the body within 10-15 minutes. Usually, patients complain of unbearable pain in the abdomen, lower back, chest, and sharp tension in the abdominal muscles. General poisoning symptoms include shortness of breath, increased heart rate, dizziness, headache, tremor, vomiting, skin pallor, sweating, a feeling of heaviness in chest or anticardium.
11.07.2024, 11:56 33811
Roman Sklyar leads Kazakhstan's delegation at XIV INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition
The XIV International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM" was held in Yekaterinburg from 8 to 10 July this year. The event was attended by official delegations from the EAEU countries, UAE, Serbia, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Oman, India, Thailand, Pakistan, Turkey, Hungary and other states, primeminister.kz reports.
The delegation from Kazakhstan was headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. It included representatives of central authorities, regions, business and national companies.
Large domestic companies of metallurgy and mechanical engineering were represented: Kazakhmys Corporation, Karaganda Foundry and Machine Building Plant (KLMZ), Railways Systems KZ, Alageum Electric and VodEcoFilter.
A number of documents on mutually beneficial co-operation were signed during the event. Thus, with the participation of the akimat of Karaganda region and representatives of business signed agreements on the creation of joint projects, including the design and production of batteries of autonomous power supply, technical upgrading of enterprises.
In addition, meetings were held between the Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Ministers of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Foreign Trade of the UAE, the Governor of the Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation, the Prime Minister of Bashkortostan and the first heads of large industrial enterprises (UralKran LLC, Eurasian Mechanical Plant LLP, SGMK-Metal LLC).
The Kazakhstan delegation also took part in the regular meetings of the EAEU and CIS Industrial Policy Councils, which reviewed the medium-term strategic document, which laid down the main vectors of industrial development within the EAEU until 2030.
10.07.2024, 11:49 33971
A new step to deepen co-operation in accreditation
The National Accreditation Centre of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Commerce and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a meeting on July 9, attended by Chen Haiyan, Deputy Director General of the Certification Supervision Department of the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China (SAMR), Zhang Wei, Director of the Certification Quality Division of the Certification Supervision Department of SAMR, and Yang Zhe, Senior Engineer of the Accreditation Supervision Department of China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
On behalf of the NAC management and staff, the guests were welcomed by Yerzhan Karasayev, Deputy Director General of NAC.
Your working visit to Kazakhstan gives a new impetus to the development of economic ties between our countries. said the NAC representative. - China is a historical neighbour and strategic partner of Kazakhstan, and strengthening cooperation in accreditation is a vivid evidence of good neighbourliness and growing mutual understanding between the two countries. The visit of representatives of the accreditation and certification system of China shows mutual understanding in the presence of common goals in the field of quality, care for the end user, reducing barriers to trade and a favourable economic future of the two countries".
Interaction in the field of accreditation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China is carried out within the framework of international accreditation organisations ILAC (accreditation of laboratories) and IAF (accreditation of certification bodies), of which NAC and СNAS are members.
In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between NAC and СNAS was signed on 26 October 2019 in Frankfurt am Main. As part of the document, NAC has submitted a request to СNAS to jointly organise a series of training workshops and internships on ISO/IEC 17020, ISO 21001, EN 9100, ISO 3900, ISO 7101, ISO/IEC 17043 and ISO 15189 in early 2024.
At the meeting with the Chinese side, agreements were reached on holding internships with the participation of Kazakh and Chinese experts on international standards: ISO/IEC 17043 in Kazakhstan until the end of July this year; on ISO 15189 and ISO 39001 in Kazakhstan, ISO/IEC 17020 and ISO 21001 in China in the second half of 2024.
During the meeting, the parties confirmed their constant readiness for co-operation, exchange of experience, development of accreditation opportunities for the benefit of the economies of the two countries.
Then there was a visit to the subject of accreditation of NAC, during which the Chinese guests got acquainted with the activities of LLP "Baltic Control" and discussed the harmonisation of standards to increase exports of Kazakhstani goods to the People's Republic of China.
09.07.2024, 17:07 31271
Kazakhstan establishes National Book Day
The National Book Day set to be marked on April 23 has been established in Kazakhstan by governmental order, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the culture and information ministry of Kazakhstan.
The National Book Day has been established to carry out the task of the Head of State given during the substantive session of the 3rd National Qurultay to form a high reading culture within the society, the ministry informed.
Love of books is a great quality. Many countries celebrate national reading or book days. It is important to instill in the youth the love of reading. That’s the only way towards a reading nation, stated the Kazakh leader while addressing the 3rd National Qurultay session.
The order takes force starting from July 16, 2024.
05.07.2024, 19:01 51621
Almaty - most expensive city in Central Asia
According to Numbeo rankings, Kazakhstan’s Almaty remains the most expensive city in Central Asian region in H1 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Founded in 2009, Numbeo is the world’s largest database of cities and countries worldwide, compiled based on user reviews, prices for renting, food, restaurants, and other indicators.
The ranking covers 218 cities, with the Swiss city of Geneva occupying top position and Pakistan's Karachi at the bottom.
The city of Almaty was ranked 164th, while Astana was positioned 176th.
Almaty has the highest Cost of Living Index among Central Asian cities, with Astana standing second. Kyrgyz capital Bishkek and Uzbek capital Tashkent hold the 3rd and 4th lines respectively.
As for Asian region as a whole, the cities of Almaty and Astana are ranked 32nd and 36th respectively. According to the ranking, Singapore is the most expensive city in Asia.
As of January 2024, Almaty and Astana were ranked 279th and 296th among 370 cities.
The ranking is based on six key indicators. Since January 2024, both Kazakh cities have seen decrease in the Cost of Living index. In Almaty, it fell from 35.9 to 34.2, while in Astana it dropped from 33.6 to 31.9. Housing rent indicators decreased in both cities too.
05.07.2024, 18:38 51826
Over 200 Kazakh athletes to compete in V World Nomad Games
As part of the SCO summit, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sport Serik Zharasbayev had a meeting with foreign guests in Qazaqstan track-and-field arena to familiarize them with the upcoming V World Nomad Games slated for September, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Vice Minister said that the national team is actively preparing to compete in 11 sports, with more than 30 training camps and qualifying tournaments held.
Over 200 athletes from the national team are currently preparing to take part in the Nomad Games. The event will feature competitions in 21 sports. Of them, 11 are national sports and 10 are other countries’ sports. These include Kyrgyz and Uzbek wrestling, as well as the Mancala board game widely played in Africa, which is similar to Kazakh Togyz Kumalak," Serik Zharasbayev said.
The V World Nomad Games will be held in Astana on September 8-13. The program includes horse races, national wrestling, traditional intellectual games, competitions in martial arts, archery, and national bird hunting.
Earlier, Vice Minister stated that delegations from 89 countries had confirmed their participation in the Games.
05.07.2024, 17:52 51666
Clean-energy cooperation win-win for two nations
Images | Workers monitor solar panels at a solar power plant jointly built by China and Kazakhstan in the town of Kapchagay, in southeastern Kazakhstan's Almaty Region. XINHUA
Energy has been an anchor in ties between China and Central Asian countries over the past 30 years and their cooperation in this sector has evolved from oil to petrochemicals, hydrocarbons and renewable energy, China Daily reports.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, China and Kazakhstan have agreed to support their economic entities by carrying out several energy cooperation projects, said Usen Suleimen, a senior Kazakh diplomat.
The most significant Chinese investments, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, are being made in the construction of solar and wind power plants in Kazakhstan.
Chinese companies such as Universal Energy, Risen Energy and State Power Investment Corp, have become major investors in solar and wind power plants in the country.
For Maksat Abilgaziev, such cooperation has changed his life.
Living in Zhanatas, a small town in southern Kazakhstan where the wind blows all year round, he used to be an electrical engineer at a local phosphate mine company.
Zhanatas was once a center of phosphate rock mining and fertilizer production, but it witnessed big job losses following the decline of the industries.
Abilgaziev said he was impressed when the first turbine of the town's 100-megawatt wind power project arrived, with the 60-meter-long blades covering an area as big as the London Eye observation wheel.
He said he believes the future of his hometown and Kazakhstan lies in clean energy, especially in wind energy. So in 2020, the then 30-year-old became a trainee responsible for maintaining and repairing wind turbines at the wind farm and learned about related maintenance work from Chinese experts.
Rinat Turganbekov works at the Kapshagay photovoltaic power station, one of the largest single solar power projects in Kazakhstan.
The power station is a part of the China-Kazakhstan green energy cooperation initiative, jointly invested and constructed by Universal Energy and its Kazakh counterparts.
As a senior employee of Universal Energy Kazakhstan, Turganbekov has witnessed the remarkable transformation brought about by solar power stations, providing locals with green and affordable electricity.
Meanwhile, under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, a series of cooperative efforts aimed at sustainable development are writing a new chapter of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.
Chinese companies have brought significant changes to my life," said the 36-year-old, who studied in Tianjin and is proficient in Chinese.
Initially, he worked as a translator at the company. During his tenure, his Chinese colleagues encouraged him to venture into project coordination.
During his five years with the Chinese company, Turganbekov saw his income increase, and he managed to purchase a home in Almaty.
With the establishment of solar and wind power stations by Chinese enterprises, residents in the southern regions, where there had historically been a deficit of electricity, no longer contend with electricity shortages," he said.
