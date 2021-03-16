Kazakh President expresses condolences to families of military killed in plane crash

The Head of State expressed condolences to the family members of the military killed in the plane crash at the Almaty airport. The President wished those survived sooner recovery.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to find out the cause of the air crash.
As earlier reported, the military plane AH-26 en route Nur-Sultan –Almaty crash-landed today at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport killing four.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
