Kazakh TV marks 10 years

Almaty. October 29. Kazakhstan Today - On October 25th Kazakh TV, the first national satellite television channel of Kazakhstan marked its anniversary.



According to Caspionet, this television channel is part of the Khabar Agency JSC, the largest media holding in Kazakhstan established 10 years ago. On its anniversary, the channel is preparing for a new start. More commonly known as Caspionet, Kazakh TV is a 24/7 television channel is preparing a present for its audience. Starting from October 25, it will be broadcasting from Astana in digital format, which will increase the quality of the broadcast.



"In Astana, the television channel will receive a new impetus. I believe that the channel will change a lot during 1 year, since we are working with interesting young people, which is very important. Additionally, I would like to say that we are using modern equipment," Irina Ledovskikh, Business news producer said.



93 countries of the world watch the Kazakh TV informing 253 million potential subscribers about Kazakhstan. The Kazakh TV audience can enjoy political, economic, cultural and sport news items as well as documentaries, classic and modern films and programmes about history and culture.



"Even spring, which comes to Kazakhstan is different everywhere in the country and flowers growing in the country are different. I showing this to the audience through my vision and I am pleased that people are fascinated by this nature. I am happy that Almaty residents write to me in the internet and ask me to show these programmes," Vitaly Chernov, Programme Director of Kazakh TV Television channel said.



Aigul Zhumabayeva served as Kazakh TV director for six years. the TV channel's staff is convinced that the existing character and appearance of Kazakh TV is her merit.



"It is not just a merit but the creative skill of Aigul Muratovna Zhumabayeva, because she introduced the innovative thinking and some brutalism, which is necessary for our channel. Today Kazakh TV is a fast-moving, young and modern channel," Zhanna Akhmetove, Chief editor of Kazakh TV Television channel said.



Kazakh TV broadcasts 24/7 in Kazakh, Russian and English showing the news and over 30 programmes, which is not the limit. A switch to digital format will expand opportunities for creativity.

