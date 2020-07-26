Kazakhstan coronavirus tally rose to 78,486

1,687 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Out of 1,687 COVID-19 cases, 776 are asymptomatic. Breakdown by symptomatic/asymptomatic cases and city/region as follows: 175/98 in Nur-Sultan city, 247/113 in Almaty city, 22/6 in Shymkent city, 49/23 in Akmola region, 32/11 in Aktobe region, 78/56 in Almaty region, 180/119 in Atyrau region, 216/88 in East Kazakhstan region, 75/53 in Zhambyl region, 89/47 in West Kazakhstan region, 140/56 in Karaganda region, 54/20 in Kostanay region, 85/26 in Kyzylorda region, 75/36 in Mangistau region, 61/11 in Pavlodar region, 89/6 in North Kazakhstan region, and 20/7 in Turkestan region, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan to 78,486.

