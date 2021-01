Archivist’s Day to be marked on December 22 has been established in Kazakhstan pursuant to the Kazakh Government decree, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz .

The Decree of December 22, 2020 No.874 has been published on January 6, 2021 and takes effect when first published.

