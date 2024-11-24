This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan eyes scientific restoration of 33 monuments this year
Over 200 road accidents occurred in Astana last weekend
12 flights delayed in Astana due to bad weather
- FZ1304 Astana - Dubai
- TK357 Astana - Istanbul
- IQ353 Astana - Atyrau
- IQ437 Astana - Petropavlovsk
- KC7365 Astana - Oral
- DV479 Astana - Sanya
- KC621 Almaty - Astana
- KC7316 Kyzylorda - Astana
- DV742 Aktau - Astana
- IQ354 Almaty - Astana
- KC7366 Oral - Astana
- IQ353 Almaty - Astana
Over 40 kulans transported to Ile-Balkhash Reserve to restore species' population
The reintroduction of kulans from Altyn Emel State National Park to the Ile-Balkhash and Altyn Dala reserves is another step in the efforts of the Committee for the Conservation and Restoration of Biodiversity. The clear implementation of all scheduled action plans for the reintroduction of rare animal species, along with the support of our partners-UNDP and the Kazakhstan Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity-creates a robust basis for future environmental initiatives and the country’s achievements in restoring the ecosystem and returning lost biodiversity," noted Daniyar Turgambayev, Chairman of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
We are proud that Kazakhstan is becoming an example of successful reintroduction of species on the brink of extinction. It requires joint efforts and accountability from all participants in the process, and we are pleased to cooperate with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan to achieve our common goal-restoration and conservation of the country's unique biological diversity," said Katarzyna Wawiernia, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.
By Government decision, Khoja Ahmed Yassawi's mausoleum been placed under state protection
Acute respiratory viral infections on the rise in Kazakh capital
Astana hosts closing ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games
Kazakhstan tops medal standings at end of 5th World Nomad Games
Kazakh capital to host International Collegiate Programming Contest 2024
I am pleased to see that the Head of State has expressed support for this initiative. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has consistently highlighted the unique significance of intellectual sports. As an IT programmer, I am interested in how the ICPC will be held in Kazakhstan. While working abroad, I frequently encounter individuals with diverse talents. Recently, in Silicon Valley, we had the opportunity to speak with Jakub Pachocki, a participant of one of the ICPC finals. Jakub has contributed significantly to the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI 5. In other words, he is the Messi or Ronaldo of sports programming," Bagdat Musin said.
The forthcoming event in Astana represent a significant milestone for Kazakhstani youth with an interest in sports programming. While the subject matter of programming competitions is primarily mathematical, including algorithms and logic, the tasks are of interest not only to programmers, but also to entrepreneurs and company managers," Musin added.
From hundreds of thousands of participants, we see the emergence of hundreds of highly talented individuals who are driving truly innovative technologies," the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtel ecom said.
