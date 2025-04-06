This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Osh-Almaty flight to be launched in May
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s QazaqAir to launch new route to Samarkand
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11 kids with similar symptoms seek medical care in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan may vaccinate boys against human papillomavirus
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Gennady Golovkin participates in opening ceremony of World Boxing Cup stage in Brazil
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to launch new routes and flights to Slovenia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
How many pink flamingos are there in Kazakhstan
The pink flamingo is included in the list of rare and endangered species of plants and animals in Kazakhstan. Its population is estimated at 10-50 thousand individuals. The Ministry is working to strengthen the protection of pink flamingo habitats in order to preserve and increase their numbers. In addition, the number of birds and the state of their ecosystems are regularly monitored", - the Ministry said.
In order to reduce the factors threatening birds, a ban has been introduced on flights of devices flying low over the areas where flamingos are during the nesting period. Measures are also being taken against the illegal catch of Artemia, which is the main food for flamingos", - the response says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's snow leopards could share same fate as Caspian Tiger
The main obstacles to the growth of the snow leopard population include poaching, conflicts with livestock breeders, habitat disruption, reduction in ungulate populations, infrastructure projects, urbanization, and mineral extraction. Every year, 3-5 snow leopards die in Kazakhstan due to direct human impact," the Ministry's experts reported.
Despite the measures being taken, the risk of the snow leopard's extinction in Kazakhstan due to climate change and the reduction of the global population remains high. If protection efforts are not sufficient, the population may decline even further, putting this species at risk of disappearing. This situation has previously led to the extinction of large predators such as the Caspian tiger," the Ministry stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
01.04.2025, 21:43Myanmar junta chief says quake death toll rises to 2,700: reports 02.04.2025, 10:5749221Modern solutions to improve public service delivery quality introduced in Kazakhstan 01.04.2025, 19:5448456China successfully launches test satellite for satellite internet technology 02.04.2025, 21:4145581Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886 02.04.2025, 19:4345336Explosion at fireworks warehouse in India kills at least 21 18.03.2025, 19:30130941Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 19.03.2025, 14:22113531Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:37112576Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 18.03.2025, 20:55111671Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry105571Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry