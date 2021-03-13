Kazakhstan is in top 8 countries in super-rich people growth

Kazakhstan took 7th place in the top countries in terms of the growth of super-rich people in the country, Statista.com citing the Knight Frank report.





According to Knight Frank's 2021 Wealth Report, the number of super-wealthy people around the world has grown despite the coronavirus pandemic. The global UHNWI population (Ultra high-net-worth individuals, i.e. people with a net worth of $ 30 million or more) has grown by 2.4 percent in the past 12 months and now stands at over 520,000.





According to the study, the highest growth is traced in Asia - 12 percent last year. The UHNWI population is expected to grow by another 27 percent by 2025.





America is expected to be the majority of UHNWIs in the world: 38 percent - or 254,000 people by 2025, mostly concentrated in the United States. But strong growth in Asia will lead the Asia-Pacific region to catch up in the next 5 years. The fastest growing countries in the world will be Indonesia and India, which will increase their populations by more than 67 and 63 percent, respectively, the report says.













