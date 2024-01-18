This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan marks 112nd anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev
relevant news
Capital’s Artists Tell a Bohemian Story
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit
Roland Petit is an outstanding choreographer, a recognized classic of the 20th century. I was lucky enough to work with him in the mid-90s," Altynai Asylmuratova shared. "He had a huge influence on me. The period of my work with him at the ballet company of the Opéra de Marseille was an important step for me, a professional benchmark of sorts. He was a wonderful person. He had strength, but no aggression, and he always had a whole fountain of imagination. There were days when he felt that something was not going well, but when inspiration came, he worked, created, and we had to keep up with him, quickly catch everything, learn, and memorize. That was when brilliant performances were born that are alive and relevant today. Thus, he staged serious pieces, but also had a great command of humor, so he created light ballets with good humor, and Coppélia is an excellent confirmation of this."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Arrest of ex-Kazakh National Economy Minister extended until March
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mass die-off of swans: Maximum contaminant level revealed on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
3,762 measles cases confirmed in Zhambyl region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mass die-off of swans in Mangistau region linked to sewage dumping by hotel
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Year Starts with Young Dancers’ Debuts
The part of Prince in this production is different from princes in other ballets. He is simple and kind-hearted. The part is complex and interesting for its choreographic and technical findings. Each of my roles inspires me in its own way and gives warmth to my soul. Overall, my role specialization is closer to performing negative characters, but the part of the Prince helped me get to know myself from a different perspective and made me understand that this repertoire also fits me. As for the choreography, the author of the ballet, Gyula Harangozó, did not deviate from the classical dance canon, but kept it in its original form and presented this ballet from a new perspective. This fairytale, familiar to all of us, has found its place in the world repertoire. I always get a little nervous before going onstage in a new role, but I feel joy when I see the viewers’ eyes light up, and I receive a charge of energy from them. As a young theatrical performer, I was very happy when an opportunity to portray such an important character arose, and I think that I succeeded," Aidan Kalzhan shared.
I performed the part of the Hunter in this production for the first time. The role itself is very interesting in terms of technique and delivery from the acting standpoint. However, when thinking about technique, we must not forget about acting, since the Hunter is one of the key characters in this production. Therefore, I prepared thoroughly, and it was very informative and interesting to work with such teachers as Gaukhar Ussina and Rustem Seitbekov. Of course, they helped a lot with preparing for this part. The production itself is a fairytale and the main audience is, of course, children. I hope they really enjoyed plunging into this fairytale. I would like to thank Altynai Asylmuratova for the opportunity to perform one of the main roles. Her contribution to us and all of our young dancers is immense. I hope I was able to convey the full meaning of the story to the audience," Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Parliamentary committee passes bill to end dog meat distribution, consumption
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.01.2024, 11:45Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 11.01.2024, 10:42300363,762 measles cases confirmed in Zhambyl region 11.01.2024, 16:4429901Mass die-off of swans: Maximum contaminant level revealed on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region 11.01.2024, 20:4629756Arrest of ex-Kazakh National Economy Minister extended until March 12.01.2024, 12:4829616Kazakhstan marks 112nd anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development115586At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 29.12.2023, 18:06112206SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane 21.12.2023, 18:34110096Arab countries, Russia agree to boost cooperation 21.12.2023, 12:04109211UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region 19.12.2023, 09:01106281Kazakhstan welcomes announcement of 2024 as Year of Voluntary Movement in CIS - Alikhan Smailov